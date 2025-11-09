Bucks Signing Free Agent Two-Time All-Star to G League Team
The Milwaukee Bucks' NBAGL affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, is signing a free agent former two-time All-Star as he begins his latest NBA comeback bid.
Jamal Collier of ESPN reports that combo guard Victor Oladipo, who most recently had been suiting up for the Chinese Basketball Association's Guangzhou Loong Lions, will get his next chance at returning to the league in Oshkosh.
He entered the G League player pool this weekend.
Per Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Oladipo's NBAGL rights had been claimed off waivers by the Golden State Warriors' G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, and subsequently flipped to the Herd.
Oladipo has been out of the league since the 2022-23 season.
The 6-foot-3 Indiana product was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. He made a quick splash, finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting.
Oladipo was flipped to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016-17, but his career really took off when he and Domantas Sabonis were moved to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Paul George ahead of the next season.
In 2018-19, Oladipo leveled up during his inaugural Pacers season. The hyper-athletic pro averaged a career-best 23.1 points on .477/.371/.799 shooting splits, along with 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.4 steals and 0.8 blocks. Oladipo was honored with his first All-Star appearance, his lone All-NBA Team berth, and his only All-Defensive Team accolade.
Health Woes Submarined An All-Star Career
Oladipo's health troubles began the next year. He suffered a season-ending ruptured quadriceps tendon in his right knee midway through the 2018-19 season. While on the Miami Heat late into the 2020-21 season, Oladipo underwent a second season-ending surgery.
Two seasons later, during a 2023 playoff series win against the Bucks, Oladipo tore the patellar tendon in his left knee. He was traded to three other teams (a return to the Oklahoma City Thunder, then a return to the Houston Rockets, and finally a brief tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies) across the 2023-24 season while recovering, but never returned to the league.
Over the course of his career, the 33-year-old boasts regular season averages of 16.9 points on .436/.347/.788 shooting splits, 4.5 boards, and 3.9 assists.
European basketball clubs have also been circling Oladipo of late, but he appears to be angling for an NBA bid first.
“You know, if push comes to shove and that’s the last option, we’ll see. I’m definitely one of the best. So that’s where I belong is the three letters: N-B-A,” Oladipo told Sam Yip of HoopsHype.
