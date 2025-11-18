Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Exits Cavaliers Game, Ruled Out with New Injury

Nine-time Milwaukee Bucks All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo departed the club's ongoing clash against another mighty Eastern Conference contender, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 30-year-old big man botched a layup attempt, and was quickly seen grabbing at his groin. A limping Antetokounmpo fouled reigning Cavaliers Defensive Player of the Year big man Evan Mobley to get out of the game. He departed for the Rocket Arena locker room, never to return.

Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the two-time MVP has been ruled out for the rest of the night with a left groin strain.

This story will be updated...

