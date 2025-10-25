Bucks Zone

Bucks' Kyle Kuzma Ruled Out vs Raptors With Injury

Ricardo Klein

Oct 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) dribbles past Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) in the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) dribbles past Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) in the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-Imagn Images / Gerry Angus-Imagn Images
In this story:

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma will not return to Friday's match against the Toronto Raptors.

Kuzma has a left ankle sprain.

The 30-year-old played 18 minutes and finished the game with nine points, one steal and one block while shooting 4-of-5 from the field. The severity of the injury is unclear.

The Bucks came out on top in the contest to move to 2-0 in the season, narrowly beating the Raptors 122-116.

Latest Bucks News

feed

For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.

Published |Modified
Ricardo Klein
RICARDO KLEIN

Home/News