Early Wednesday morning, NBA TV/Prime Video insider Chris Haynes reported that Giannis Antetokounmpo addressed some of his Milwaukee Bucks teammates in recent days "to stress the importance of focusing on basketball, and to not to allow outside distractions to interfere with the process at hand."

Later that day, a couple of his teammates were asked about the report. According to them, none of it went down that way.

"I don't really know, honestly. I don't really remember a time he met with us," Kyle Kuzma said. "Yeah. He didn't sit us down, like The Apprentice, you know? Yeah. It didn't go down like that, so, yeah."

"This is the last thing I'm going to say about anything regarding false information. At the end of the day, everyone needs to wait until Giannis says something," Kevin Porter Jr. said. "Because all of this is just he say, she say, and I guarantee you, when we start winning and go 8-0, 9-0, you won't see nothing about the Bucks. You won't see, 'Oh, the Bucks are 8-0, 9-0, they're flourishing and Giannis is..' We're not going to see that positive news. At least for me, this is the last time I'm going to answer anything false."

For the season, the Bucks are 10-15, including 1-7 without Antetokounmpo, and have lost 10 of their last 12 games. Meanwhile, the two-time MVP is out indefinitely with a calf strain.

Meanwhile, reports have alluded to Antetokounmpo's evaluation period being up soon, as well as, perhaps, his time with the organization. After about 12.5 seasons spent in Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo won a championship, and was awarded with nine All-Star selections, seven All NBA First Teams and four All-Defensive First Teams,

"Should the Bucks' slide continue, sources said discussions between Antetokounmpo's representation and the franchise will escalate and lead to a resolution before the Feb. 5 trade deadline," ESPN's Shams Charania reported.

In 17 games this season, the 2021 Finals MVP is averaging about 29 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block, converting on about 64 percent of his field goals.

