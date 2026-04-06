Doc Rivers’ Future with Bucks in Doubt After Disappointing Season

The Milwaukee Bucks are heading into the offseason with a lot of questions, and one of the biggest might be about their head coach.

According to Marc Stein, there’s a growing belief around the league that this could be the end of the road for Doc Rivers in Milwaukee.

There’s growing anticipation that this could be Doc Rivers’ last year as head coach of the Bucks, and Taylor Jenkins has emerged as a potential candidate, per @TheSteinLine



“Also growing is an anticipation that Bucks coach Doc Rivers and the franchise could be heading for some… pic.twitter.com/tpQAHFU97c — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 5, 2026

A Disappointing Run Under Rivers

When the Bucks brought in Rivers, the expectation was simple: stabilize a contender built around Giannis Antetokounmpo and compete for championships. Instead, the results have been underwhelming.

Doc Rivers' record with the Milwaukee Bucks is very underwhelming, the Bucks are 95-100 since he took over in 2023. This did not match the organization's expectations and aspirations. This season in particular has been really rough; it has been filled with injuries and a lack of identity on both ends of the floor.

What's even more concerning, reports have indicated that there is a growing lack of confidence from players in Rivers’ coaching style. That kind of disconnect is often the beginning of the end for any coach, especially on a team trying to maximize a generational talent like Giannis.

Nothing Has Gone Right

To be fair, Rivers hasn’t been handed the easiest situation. The Bucks entered the season surrounded by uncertainty, most notably around Giannis and his long-term future with the franchise. Trade rumors, roster questions, and inconsistent performances created a difficult environment from day one. Still, the expectation in Milwaukee is to rise above adversity, not be consumed by it.

While Rivers isn’t solely to blame, his inability to elevate the team or establish a consistent identity has made him an easy focal point for criticism.

Taylor Jenkins Emerging as a Candidate

If the Bucks do move on, one name already gaining traction is Taylor Jenkins.

Jenkins is familiar with the organization, having served as an assistant to Mike Budenholzer during the 2018-19 season before landing the head coaching job with the Memphis Grizzlies. Known for his player development and modern offensive approach, Jenkins could offer a fresh direction for a Bucks team in need of new energy. His ability to connect with younger players and implement a structured system could be exactly what Milwaukee needs, especially if they are looking to retool rather than rebuild.

A Franchise at a Turning Point

The Bucks are at a crossroads. Every decision, from roster construction to coaching, will have massive implications for the future of the franchise. If Milwaukee believes a new voice is needed to unlock its full potential, moving on from Rivers may be the first domino to fall.