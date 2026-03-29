Evaluating Doc Rivers's reasons why this Bucks season went south

Doc Rivers has a lot of wins as an NBA head coach.

He also has a lot of losses.

And when things go wrong, he typically has a lot of something else:

Let's call them..... explanations.

The former NBA point guard has never been shy about sharing his reasoning for why something may have gone wrong, a pattern that has followed him from stop to stop, starting in 1999-00 in Orlando, to Boston, to the Los Angeles Clippers, to Philadelphia and the last three seasons in Milwaukee. He is now under .500 with the Bucks, just 94-97, and as he's nearing 65 years old with a team in some turmoil and perhaps transition, it's been widely speculated that he could retire or be removed.

He was not speaking like that, however, after the Bucks were officially eliminated from the playoffs this weekend for the first time in a decade -- falling 10 games short so far of even a play-in spot.

Doc Rivers, on the Bucks officially being eliminated from playoff contention: https://t.co/Xt9ake6XFJ pic.twitter.com/4nb3TSDlbx — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 28, 2026

He called the season, "disappointing, obviously."

Tell Bucks fans about it.

Well, he did, from his perspective -- and in his view, it started with health.

"Since I've been here, I haven't had a healthy stretch and it's been your key guys," Rivers said. "It's been Giannis (Antetokounmpo). It's been Dame (Lillard). And you hope you can play through that, and we just haven't had the ability."

Lillard was significantly injured the season before this, which led the Bucks to waive-and-stretch him, a move that didn't exactly pay out -- the subsequent signing of Myles Turner appears to have been a mistake. How much was Rivers involved in that decision? It's likely he will say at some point. As far as Antetokounmpo goes, yes, he missed time with a series of calf injuries -- the severity of which were unclear because of all the controversy about his future -- but the Bucks were below .500 when he played. That really shouldn't happen with a consensus top five player in the world on the court.

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"This year, having only one quote-unquote star, every other team has two and three," Rivers continued. "We needed health. We were thin."

Um, every other team does not have two or three, including a few of the teams that finished well ahead of the Bucks. Do the Hawks, for instance -- and they lapped Milwaukee? Charlotte? Fully formed stars? No one thought so prior to the season. Even Detroit wasn't necessarily considered a two-star team before the season. Who was the Celtics' second star for most of this season, with Jayson Tatum out? Derrick White?

A Season of Controversy

Ah, but then Rivers got to the excuse -- er, explanation -- we've been waiting for.

"All that talk probably didn't help either," Rivers said.

Yes, the talk, about Antetokounmpo's commitment to the Bucks, and their options relative to trading him if he was itching to go elsewhere. Without question, that couldn't have helped; instability in a locker room, particularly when exhibited or exacerbated by your best player and leader, is never good. But Rivers, more than any coach in the NBA, should have been equipped to handle it. He's been with as many stars as any during his stops, from Paul Pierce to Chris Paul to Joel Embiid. And he was given the gig in Milwaukee, ahead of the early-successful but inexperienced Adrian Griffin, to connect with Giannis and make sure he was comfortable with and aligned on everything.

Is it all his fault that it went off the tracks, to the degree it did?

Perhaps not; perhaps it's more on the front office.

But maybe one of the front office's mistakes was trusting him to make it all work.

Either way, "I could have coached better" might have been a welcome addendum to his answer.