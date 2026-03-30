5 Things the Bucks Must Decide After Playoff Elimination

The Milwaukee Bucks entered this season hoping to prove to Giannis Antetokounmpo that they could still build a championship-caliber team around him. Instead, they did the opposite.

With Damian Lillard sidelined for the entire season due to a torn Achilles, Milwaukee made a bold—and ultimately costly—decision to waive and stretch $113 million of his salary over five years. The move created cap space to acquire Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers, but the results fell far short of expectations.

Nov 12, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) sits with guard Damian Lillard on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Antetokounmpo and Turner appeared in just 34 games together, posting a 17–17 record. The lack of cohesion was emblematic of a flawed roster that never found its footing.

Following a 127–95 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the Bucks were officially eliminated from playoff contention, marking their first missed postseason since 2015–16.

Antetokounmpo played in only 36 games, with Milwaukee going 17–19 in those appearances. Without him, the team posted a 12–25 record. Simply put, this roster was not good enough. And with Antetokounmpo eligible for free agency in the summer of 2027, the pressure to define a clear direction has never been greater.

So where do the Bucks go from here?

1. It Might Be Time to Trade Giannis

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on after the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It’s a difficult reality to face, but the relationship between Antetokounmpo and the franchise appears strained. Even if he hasn’t formally requested a trade, this offseason may represent Milwaukee’s best opportunity to reset.

Trading Antetokounmpo would signal a full rebuild, but it could also provide the franchise with a massive return of young talent and draft capital.

There’s also the durability factor. Antetokounmpo’s physical style of play, combined with over a decade of heavy usage, has taken a toll. He has logged nearly 30,000 regular-season minutes and more than 3,000 playoff minutes. That kind of workload adds up.

While moving on from a franchise icon would be painful, it may ultimately give the Bucks a chance to turn the page after a championship era that delivered the 2021 NBA title.

Mar 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers looks on against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Milwaukee’s recent coaching decisions have been anything but stable.

From firing Mike Budenholzer, to hiring and dismissing Adrian Griffin midseason, to bringing in Doc Rivers, the organization has struggled to establish continuity.

Rivers posted a 94–97 record as of March 29, 2026, and was brought in largely for his playoff experience. But those expectations fell short. In back-to-back postseason matchups against Rick Carlisle, Rivers was clearly outcoached.

If Milwaukee decides to rebuild, or even retool, there’s little justification for keeping Rivers in place. After being eliminated from the Playoffs against San Antonio, Doc Rivers listed every excuse in the book to why things didn't work out. While some of it might be true, his former player, JJ Redick, roasted him on First Take a few years back for always making excuses for why his team's don't have success. At some point Doc has to look in the mirror and hold himself accountable.

3. Explore the Market for Myles Turner

Mar 19, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) waits for the game to start against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Turner’s first season in Milwaukee did not go as planned.

He averaged 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game, all near career lows outside of his rookie season. For a player effectively costing the team close to $50 million annually when factoring in the Lillard decision, that production falls well short of expectations.

That said, Turner still holds value around the league as a floor-spacing center, shooting 36.6% from three-point range for his career.

His contract may be viewed as negative value, but there are paths to move it—likely involving the return of another sizable contract and potential draft compensation. If Antetokounmpo is moved, it becomes even more logical for Milwaukee to shop the 30-year-old big man.

Jun 20, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Kevin Porter Jr. (USC) greets NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number thirty overall pick to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Milwaukee waited too long to pivot, but the opportunity still exists to improve its draft position.

While the Atlanta Hawks hold swap rights via a prior trade involving the New Orleans Pelicans, there remains a scenario where the Bucks could land a high lottery pick.

In a loaded draft class, finishing in the bottom tier could be critical. A top-four selection would significantly accelerate a rebuild and help soften the blow of a potential Antetokounmpo departure.

5. Keep Ryan Rollins and A.J. Green

Feb 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers talks with guard Ryan Rollins (13) and guard AJ Green (20) during a time out against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Even amid a disappointing season, there have been bright spots.

Ryan Rollins has emerged as a legitimate Most Improved Player candidate, averaging 17 points per game after posting just 6.2 last season.

With expanded opportunity, Rollins has shown he can be a foundational piece moving forward.

Meanwhile, A.J. Green offers value beyond the stat sheet. Though not a high-volume scorer, he provides spacing, toughness and a strong locker-room presence, traits that matter during a rebuild.

While his trade value may be appealing, retaining players who set a positive culture is equally important.

Final Thoughts

Mar 17, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Harris (11), left, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince (12) watch the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers from the bench in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

A full rebuild in Milwaukee would take time. But establishing a clear direction, whether that includes trading Antetokounmpo or reshaping the roster, may be the healthiest path forward.

Sometimes, franchises must take two steps back before they can move three steps forward. For the Bucks, that moment has arrived. If they don't make these moves, they will find themselves stuck on the treadmill of mediocrity.