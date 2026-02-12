Doc Rivers Has Strong Comparison For Milwaukee Bucks Guard Cam Thomas

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers has worked with a lot of great players during his career, so he has seen how many people have operated in his decades in the league.

While he has only coached Cam Thomas for two games following his signing with the team earlier in the week, Rivers has high hopes for the shooting guard, who scored 34 points off the bench in the Bucks' 116-108 win against the Orlando Magic.

“I've had Jamal Crawford. I've had Lou Williams, and now I have Cam Thomas, you know; very similar," Rivers said postgame.

"They're all different in their own ways. But, you know, Cam wants to do right, he wants to play well, you can see that and we're [going to] give him every opportunity. I mean, the guy is a natural scorer, and you can see that. Probably forced one or two today where he over dribbled, you live with that and you teach that. They get that out of them. But overall, he was fantastic. And he competed on the other end.”

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane shoots against Milwaukee Bucks guard Cam Thomas. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Doc Rivers Gives Cam Thomas Some Confidence

While Thomas struggled in his Bucks debut against the Magic with just 4 points in 13 minutes, he looked a lot more comfortable in the second go-around against the Magic. He started off slow but caught heat in the middle of the game. That's when the Bucks allowed him to take over the offense.

Thomas is looking forward to many more games like that with the Bucks.

“It means a lot to have that confidence early. At the end of the day, that is the name of the game... scoring buckets," Thomas said.

"I am more than just a scorer, I feel like. Playmaking... drawing the defense on me, making the right play, and that is a part of the game I feel gets underrated because I score the ball so well. People don’t really look at that. I feel like scoring is the name of the game, but I feel like I am more than just a scorer at the end of the day, but I am putting that on display and just keep being myself.”

Thomas and the Bucks have one more game before the All-Star break, which will give them an opportunity to fully establish a role within the team. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT inside the Paycom Center against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.

More Milwaukee Bucks Stories