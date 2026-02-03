Eyes on the Prizes: 10 biggest names Bucks may land in Giannis sweepstakes

The Milwaukee Bucks are in a starring role at the NBA trade deadline since the Giannis Antetokounmpo offers are coming in.

A move would need to feature a high-salaried player to help dollar figures match, so we’re going to separate players the Bucks are looking to acquire into two categories. In this article, you can find the big-money pieces who could be had if Milwaukee is able to move Kyle Kuzma or Myles Turner as part of a “Greek Freak” trade. For the young talent, read here.

Although few teams would be able to accommodate the Bucks, the ideal scenario for them if they’re losing Antetokounmpo would be to initiate a complete rebuild by packaging another high-priced forward in the deal. Here are the 10 top big-money additions who would be the most coveted pieces could reinvent itself through.

1. C Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Western Conference center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) of the Minnesota Timberwolves controls the ball against Eastern Conference forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

KAT made the All-Star team despite struggling for long stretches this season and would be a star the Bulls can build around. If New York wants him badly enough, the Bucks could ensure themselves a pair of quality starters by demanding the third player on this list to force New York to move Turner or Kuzma.

2. F Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves

Feb 8, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Wolves aren’t parting with Anthony Edwards, so if you’re going to take the seventh player on this list, Milwaukee GM Jon Horst has to stand firm in landing McDaniels, an improving offensive player and elite defender who is signed through the end of the decade.

3. F OG Anunoby, New York Knicks

Jan 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The standout wing is owed a lot of money over the next few seasons, but he’s in his prime and is stacking together another fantastic season. If the Bucks don’t want to tank completely, he’s one of the top talents they could land. If they can get Towns and Anunoby while moving Turner, who was only signed long-term in order to appease Giannis, that’s worth exploring.

4. G Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Oct 30, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) grabs a rebound against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Bringing home the Milwaukee native would be one way to soften the blow of losing Giannis, especially since he’d likely be amenable to reasonable extension that would help the Bucks build around him and Ryan Rollins while having more leverage to negotiate with Kevin Porter Jr.

5. C Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls

Nov 20, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Bucks could land Vucevic, who is still a productive contributor, and see if he likes the long-term fit. Even if he’d prefer to join a contender, landing him from division rival Chicago would be a step in the direction of a total rebuild since he represents a host of expiring contracts in addition to his own ($21M). Fellow center Zach Collins ($18M) and guard Kevin Huerter ($18M) are also in the final year of their deals, as are guards Coby White ($12.9M) and Ayo Dosunmu ($7.5M). There’s a lot to play with in order to make something work, especially if Matas Buzelis is moved in the package.

6. F Jimmy Butler, Golden State Warriors

Jan 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) spins the ball on his finger and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during a stoppage of play in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

A move for Butler would allow the Bucks to land Jonathan Kuminga and some picks while moving off Turner or Kuzma in addition to Antetokounmpo. Even though he’s going to be 37 years old by the time he turns the court next season in his return from an ACL tear suffered Jan. 19, he’ll be on an expiring contract of nearly $57 million next season, aiding the rebuild’s cause.

7. F Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

Jan 31, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket during the first half against Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Although Jrue Holiday wouldn’t be in line for a return to Cream City, Grant would be the big-money piece in a trade that would get the Bucks their picks back in a potentially attractive package. When healthy, he’s a solid two-way player who could help the salaries match in a deal that would land Milwaukee multiple coveted young pieces like Donovan Clingan and Scoot Henderson in addition to selections they moved to originally acquire Damian Lillard.





8. F Julius Randle, Minnesota Timberwolves

Apr 8, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) lock up during a free throw in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Bucks likely wouldn’t be thrilled to land a player who is likely to lock in a player option that would mean they would be into him for nearly $70 million next season and in ‘27-’28, but if it yields McDaniels and some younger pieces, it wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world to add a power forward whose effort can never be questioned.

9. G Terry Rozier, Miami Heat

Jan 31, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) looks to shoot against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Since Rozier is unlikely to play in the NBA again due to a well-publicized betting scandal, he should be viewed solely as an expiring contract worth nearly $27 million. Financial relief would be a major draw in moving Antetokounmpo, which is why moving Turner or Kuzma in any deal that includes the face of the Bucks’ franchise for the past decade is so crucial.





10. F Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Jan 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

It’s very possible that Green wouldn’t play for the Bucks at all if traded, sitting out the rest of the season to get his body right and then choosing not to exercise a player option that would pay him over $27 million next season, although he could always opt in and then ask for a trade after Dec. 15 since he’d be on an expiring deal. For Milwaukee’s purposes, he’d be a way to land Kuminga and a lot of draft capital.

