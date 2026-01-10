Giannis Antetokounmpo honors LeBron James as their rivalry nears an end

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks got the best of LeBron James in the Lakers in their last meeting of this season, and in the potential last meeting between Giannis and LeBron, Giannis had a lot to say about the king Post game:

“I think he’s a blueprint for every athlete, not just basketball players—being able to stay consistent for 23 years, be available, win, and lead by example is incredible. Any opportunity I get to be around greatness and compete against greatness, I’ll always take it and never take it for granted. I have the utmost respect for him and his family and the way he’s carried himself throughout his career. He brings the best out of me as a player and is someone I truly look up to on and off the court.” Giannis Antetokounmpo

“I got his jersey tonight.”



Giannis has the utmost respect for LeBron. pic.twitter.com/woRFIJe1vD — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 10, 2026

Giannis is Following LeBron's Blueprint

Giannis was asked about LeBron after walking back into the locker room with LeBron's jersey, signed by the legend himself.

But that blueprint Giannis is talking about --set by James-- has been the exact blueprint Giannis has followed. Giannis has been just as consistent as Lebron to start his career, going for his 10th straight All-Star appearance, bringing in a Finals MVP, 2 MVPs, and having the best year of his career, in his 13th season, insane consistency, just like LeBron.

Giannis has followed the blueprint set by LeBron and has been one of the most dominant players of the last decade.

In potentially their last matchup against each other, Giannis got the edge, especially late in the game as Giannis had a chase down block, on LeBron and a steal, on LeBron. These defensive plays would ultimately seal the game for the Bucks' .

GIANNIS STOPS BRON ON BACK TO BACK PLAYS FOR THE WIN 😳 pic.twitter.com/u2GmiWMsUq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2026

Competition Fuels Excellence

“I miss going against him. I think he brings the best out of me as a player." - Giannis on LeBron

The best of Giannis was on display last night and it's a reminder not to take greatness for granted. A reminder that when you have the opportunity to enjoy the greats, don't just tune in, but observe, observe their routines, how they handle themselves, how they prepare, and how they got to the point they got to.

For Giannis and LeBron, it's this blueprint. Leading by example, consistency, availability, and the way they carry themselves, it all goes a long way. For Giannis, playing the greats brings out his best as the competitor yearns for competition.

