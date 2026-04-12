Giannis' Game 82 status, How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Philadelphia 76ers, Lineups, Injuries, Betting Lines & More

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out. If we’re going to see him in a Bucks uniform again, he’ll have to pledge to sign an extension or sign so he can retire as a member of the team late in his career.

The dream of playing with older brother Thanasis and youngest sibling Alex came to an end when he was officially ruled out for this game in Philadelphia. Doc Rivers is potentially coaching his final game given the rumors that he wants off the sideline to spend more time with his grandkids, fanned by comments made this past week.

Milwaukee has dropped nine of 11 and will finish ahead of the Bulls for 11th place in the East regardless of what transpires Sunday, having won the regular season series 3-1. As a result, it would have fewer ping-pong ball combinations in the draft lottery to score a top-three pick.

Despite being severely shorthanded and a massive underdog, Milwaukee needs an upset to avoid its first 50-loss season since finishing 15-67 in 2013-14.

The Bucks have already matched their worst season since finishing 2015-16 with a 33-49 mark in Antetokounmpo’s rookie season prior to his emergence as the NBA’s Most Improved Player in ‘16-’17. Since that run a decade ago, Milwaukee had been in the postseason every year prior to this one.

Philadelphia will likely have to navigate the postseason without center Joel Embiid, who underwent an emergency appendectomy in Houston last week and isn’t likely to be available until some point in May.

The Sixers have stayed out of an immediate East play-in elimination game that will be contested between the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat, but have aspirations of finishing No. 6 and avoiding the play-in altogether by beating the Bucks and seeing the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic lose.

All that happening is unlikely since the Raps and Magic are substantial favorites, but the Sixers do have a realistic chance to open the postseason at home if Orlando is defeated by shorthanded Boston and they handle business vs. Milwaukee. If everything goes ‘chalk,’ a trip to Central Florida to play for the No. 7 seed lies in Philly’s immediate future.

The Bucks are 13-27 on the road and have gone 21–30 vs. Eastern Conference opponents. The 76ers are 22-18 at home and 26-25 vs. East competition.

Vitals - How to Watch Bucks at 76ers

Game date, time and location: Sunday, April 12, 6:10 p.m. EST, Wells Fargo Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: FanDuel Sports Wisconsin (Bucks), NBC Sports Philadelphia (76ers)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), WPEN (76ers)

Bucks look to avoid 50th loss, season sweep vs. Sixers

The Milwaukee Bucks (32-49) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (44-37) in the final of four matchups this season. For the first time since 2008-09, the Bucks are in danger of being swept by the Sixers in a season series. A loss would mark just the second time Milwaukee has been swept by Philly 4-0 (2004-05).

Philadelphia won the first two games at Fiserv Forum 123-114 (OT) and 116-101 before the new year, Tyrese Maxey scored 54 points in that first victory but was held to just 12 in the second game as Quentin Grimes and Paul George did the heavy lifting.

The most recent matchup came in Philly, where George scored 32 points on Jan. 27, shooting 9-for-15 from 3-point range. Antetokounmpo didn’t play in any game against the 76ers in 2025-26.

Milwaukee holds a 125-108 lead in the all-time series, which dates back to 1968-69. The 76ers won the first six matchups in that first season.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: 76ers -15.5 (-105), Bucks +15.5 (-115)

Moneyline: 76ers -1200, Bucks +750

Total: 226.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

76ERS

F Paul George

F Kelly Oubre Jr.

C Adem Bona

G Tyrese Maxey

G VJ Edgecombe

BUCKS

F Ousmane Dieng

F Taurean Prince

C Jericho Sims

G Cormac Ryan

G AJ Green

INJURY REPORT

76ERS

Tyrese Maxey: Available - Right Finger Tendon Strain - Splint

Joel Embiid: Out - Post-Appendectomy Surgery Recovery

Johni Broome: Out - Right Knee Surgery Recovery

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Left Knee Hyperextension, Bone Bruise

Kevin Porter, Jr.: Out - Right Knee Surgery

Myles Turner: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Bobby Portis: Out - Left Wrist Sprain

Ryan Rollins: Out - Right Thumb Sprain

Kyle Kuzma: Out - Right Achilles Tendonopathy

Gary Trent Jr.: Out - Oblique Muscle Strain (Internal)

Gary Harris: Questionable - Right Groin Tightness

Pete Nance: Questionable - Right Knee Sprain

QUOTABLE

Bucks coach Doc Rivers on missing the playoffs: “This year, having only one quote-unquote star, every other team has two or three. We needed health. We were thin. We knew that before the season started and it just didn’t go our way.”