Giannis is a Presence, Even When Not Playing

If the season ended today, the Milwaukee Bucks would not make the play-in tournament, let alone the playoffs.

And yet, in many ways, they have been the story of this NBA season.

That's been due to their dlilemma regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo, one that captivated NBA observers and media for weeks until the trade deadline passed on Feb. 6 with the Bucks choosing to keep him around -- at least until the summer -- and Giannis recommitting, again, at least until the summer.

Antetokounmpo will not play in Sunday's All-Star Game, which would have been his 11th straight start, because he is still nursing a calf injury, but he has been making the audience and interview rounds. Some of it should be encouraging to the Bucks.

Here's what he has been up to in San Francisco:

1. So, he's healthy now?

The Bucks won five of six heading into the break, powered by surprising contributions from Pete Nance and Ousmane Dieng, among others, and they may be getting big help soon. Giannis, speaking of his checklist of recovery, told reporters in his group media session, "Once I check all those boxes, I'm ready to go. I feel like I can play a game right now." If that is so, Milwaukee can leave Chicago and Atlanta behind, and maybe get back in the mix with Charlotte. If the Bucks are not actively tanking, a play-in spot seems possible, and the likes of Miami and Orlando don't seem all that daunting in terms of keeping them from at least participating in a playoff series.

2. Not looking to leave soon?

In an interview with ESPN, which has appeared to have a vested interest in his relocation, Giannis said he wasn't necessarily headed that direction. "As of today I'm committed to the Milwaukee Bucks, I'm committed to the people that I work with, my teammates, the coaching staff, coach Doc (Rivers) and Jon (Horst) in the front office...you will never hear me say I don't want to be a Milwaukee Buck. I am a winner and I'm extremely loyal."



He reiterated that he doesn't want anyone to think he would ever "quit" on the Bucks. Of course, he's also expressed frustration this season, with teammates and fans, so it's all subject to change.





3. Getting down during the dunk contest

Don't read into this, even though the Miami Heat are one of the primary suitors for his services, and figure to be again this summer. Giannis was just having a good time, when he was dancing the Dougie with Keshad Johnson, the young Heat forward who brought energy to the slam dunk contest while winning it. Still, it showed again that Giannis is intent on enjoying himself, regardless of the swirl that's always around him.