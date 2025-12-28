Giannis' late-game dunk sends message to NBA that Bucks remain factor if he stays

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned with an axe to grind, which is great news for the Milwaukee Bucks. He was angry with the Bulls, distressed about having to be eased back in with his minutes managed and felt downright disrespected over a post-game question over whether he wants to remain with the only franchise he's ever known.

The Bucks pulled off a 112-103 victory in Chicago behind the "Greek Freak's" 29 points and eight rebounds in just 24:42, but it was his last bucket that everyone will be talking about over the final few days of 2025.

1. Giannis disrespects Bulls with no regard for basketball etiquette

Dec 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Obviously, it was unnecessary. In today's NBA, when the outcome of a game is decided, players run out the clock and start shaking hands even as the seconds are still ticking down. Antetokounmpo broke code in grabbing a rebound and running down to the opposite end to throw down a vicious windmill dunk. If this was a bench player trying to score a bucket in garbage time, it would've been universally frowned upon as selfish. Since it was the "Greek Freak" signaling that he was back and must be dealt with in an act of defiance, it's acceptable if you want to give him some grace. Nikola Vucevic instantly got in his face and other Bulls didn't care for it, but it was obvious that Antetokounmpo didn't give an eff about their feelings. This was a signal to all 29 teams. Chicago just took the bullet. He's back, his calf is fully healed, and he's not interested in playing nice. Okay then.

Vooch on the post-game scuffle: "I'm assuming Giannis was mad about that report that came out the Bulls didn't want to trade for him." pic.twitter.com/D1hfj52OM0 — Will Gottlieb (@Will_Gottlieb) December 28, 2025

2. Giannis, you good, bro? You hurt? Not physically. You mad?

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic know each other quite well from battles in the East over the past decade in addition to their encounters in European competition with their respective National Teams. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Clearly, Vucevic didn't appreciate having his team's honor besmirched at the end of the 112-103 loss and was arguably the best of the Bulls, finishing with 16 points and seven boards. He was the right guy to try and defend his team's honor, both on the floor and afterward in the clip seen above. The Bulls not being interested in adding Giannis is hilarious, on par with their personnel decisions that have had them mired in mediocrity for the better part of a quarter-century since the "Last Dance" came and went, but it was definitely a great barb from their starting center. Antetokounmpo, aka the "hottest chick in the game" hears everything that's out there, so it probably did come to his attention that Chicago wouldn't move mountains for him. Did that play into his decision to bless those paying customers who stuck around the United Center until the bitter end with one last throwdown? Only he knows for sure, but after opening the game with an emphatic block and finishing an efficient 10-for-15 from the field, it was clear he was solely interested in reassuring his teammates that he was back and had their backs. "If that's what has to happen for everybody to wake up and understand we're fighting for our lives and we gotta get our hands dirty," Antetokounmpo said post-game per The Athletic, "so be it."

Doc on Giannis’ minutes restriction:



“Minute wise I thought it worked out really well. We wanted to save minutes in the first half so we could have him for 3 rotations in the 2nd half.”



“[Giannis] obviously hated that. I think the second time we took him out, I thought he was… pic.twitter.com/VkbZFqP72V — Bucks Lead (@BucksLead) December 28, 2025

3. Rage-filled like a rat in a cage, Giannis survives Doc's restrictions

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and coach Doc Rivers will have to get on the same page to get their team back on track after a brutal start. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Antetokounmpo barely played half the game, but still impacted it from start to finish, quite literally. Rivers has taken a lot of criticism, often well-earned, for how these Bucks have responded to his tutelage over the past season-plus, but his strategy in Giannis' return to action deserves praise. Going forward, it will be on the veteran coach and Bucks star to be on the same page through whatever happens next given the tumultuous nature of the relationship between the forward and the franchise. It's no surprise Antetokounmpo wanted to play closer to 30-plus minutes and practically had to be restrained, but getting a win and being reined in was the right strategy and an indication Rivers might be the right man for the job at a critical point in Milwaukee basketball history. The Bucks are back at it Monday night in Charlotte.

