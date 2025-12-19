Giannis-less Bucks lose yet again despite Bobby Portis's big performance

The Milwaukee Bucks lost 111–105 to the Toronto Raptors to fall to 11–17 on the season. Milwaukee produced another strong night from beyond the arc but were defeated physically and ultimately unable to overcome another game without Giannis Antetokounmpo. The loss drops the Bucks to 2–8 without Giannis, further showcasing his immense impact on both ends of the floor.

Toronto entered the night as one of the more physical teams in the Eastern Conference, and that identity dictated the game from start to finish. While the Bucks stayed within striking distance throughout, they were never able to consistently win the areas that mattered most.

Raptors control the interior with size and physicality

The most glaring difference came in the paint and on the glass. Toronto out-rebounded Milwaukee 45–38 and held a decisive 44–28 advantage in points in the paint. Those extra possessions and high-percentage looks allowed the Raptors to maintain control even when Milwaukee’s perimeter shooting kept things close.

Without Giannis patrolling the lane, Toronto repeatedly attacked inside. Scottie Barnes made 7 of his 10 shots within 10 feet, Sandro Mamukelashvili made 6 shots in the paint, and the Raptors shot 50% from the floor.

Life without Giannis continues to reveal limitations

Milwaukee once again showed effort and competitiveness, but the absence of Giannis continues to expose structural flaws. Without his ability to collapse defenses offensively or erase mistakes defensively, the Bucks lack a reliable way to swing games in their favor.

Despite solid stretches of play, the Bucks were unable to consistently generate easy offense or protect the paint. Against a team willing to play physically for all 48 minutes, those shortcomings became magnified, especially during key stretches in the second and third quarters.

Raptors went on a 13-4 run in the third and controlled the game the rest of the way.

Bobby Portis leads the way in a losing effort

Bobby Portis delivered the strongest performance of the night, finishing with 24 points and 12 rebounds while logging 39 minutes. His energy and physicality kept Milwaukee competitive, particularly when Toronto threatened to extend its lead.

Portis battled inside and provided timely scoring, but the burden placed on him highlighted the Bucks’ current reality. Without Giannis, Portis has too much responsibility on the interior, leaving little margin for error.

Portis hit a late three to cut it to three late in the fourth, but the Bucks didn't capitalize.

Shooting success couldn’t offset the paint deficit

From a shooting standpoint, Milwaukee did enough to win on many nights. The Bucks shot 40.5 percent from three-point range, yet those numbers were ultimately overshadowed by Toronto’s dominance inside, a consistent theme each and every night as Milwaukee leads the league in three-point percentage.

While Milwaukee relied heavily on perimeter offense, the Raptors consistently generated offense at the rim. Thus, the deciding factor as Toronto was able to answer every Bucks run with physical play and high-efficiency scoring.

Another competitive night, another frustrating result

The Bucks showed resilience and remained within reach late, but the outcome never fully swung in their favor. Toronto responded to every push with hustle plays, rebounds, and interior scoring that Milwaukee simply could not match.

Until Giannis returns or the Bucks find a way to consistently win the physical battle without him, games like this will continue to end the same way. The effort is there, but without their superstar, the margin for error remains painfully thin.

Milwaukee begins a 5-game road trip with not only their season in the balance, but Giannis's future.

