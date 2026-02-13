Grading the Milwaukee Bucks' season entering All-Star break

With the Milwaukee Bucks' 17-point win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, they are officially entering the All-Star break at 23-30! While it's been marred by chaos surrounding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, how would our team grade their season up to this point? Here were their responses!

It's hard to score the Bucks any higher when they're not yet even in the play-in picture, having been passed by Charlotte and others, and when their overall performance has been so frustrating as to almost push Giannis Antetokounmpo out of town. The only saving grace is that he isn't gone yet, with the Bucks front office not panicking and making a bad move now rather than waiting until there are more suitors in the summer. Maybe they can even convince him to stay, and it seems that's more probable if they actually play to win with him -- and sneak into a playoff series -- than if they tank. Also, maybe another young player will pop; Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter Jr. need to prove sustainable.

Grade: D

Although Giannis Antetokoumpo is still on board, having one foot and one foot out has hung over the organization like a lingering cough. Ryan Rollins has been a great surprise, but Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner struggling has compromised a season the Bucks were hoping would end with at least another Eastern Conference title. When you have a top-five player, that should always be the goal. Milwaukee not even being in the play-in mix makes only one grade that's the right answer.

Grade: F

Nov 1, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts with guard Ryan Rollins (13) after scoring a basket in the 3rd quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The season for the Bucks has not been what they hoped on the court. They have been lackluster and their superstar has missed some time, which really has brought their record even lower. The only silver lining is that they were not forced to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo this trade deadline. Because of that, I’ll avoid an F and give the Bucks a D-.

Grade: D-

The Milwaukee Bucks are in a unique position because they are probably best served to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo, especially because the team has not played up to par. They have found a bit of a reprieve over the past couple of games, suggesting there may be hope going into the All-Star break. They still have some work to get back into the playoff race, but they have definitely improved their circumstances over the past couple of games.

Grade: C-

Regardless of Giannis Antetokounmpo's status the rest of the season, this season is a lost cause, They are an unmitigated disaster if Antetokounmpo isn't playing, and I don't have much confidence it improves, even with Cam Thomas and Ryan Rollins running the show. I think they will be well-suited to land a premium pick (and to potentially trade Giannis), although I'd feel much better about the short- and long-term outlook if they could draft better.

Grade: D

