Mavericks Announce Cooper Flagg to Miss Time Due to Injury

Cooper Flagg is having a rookie season for the ages.

The No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft has wasted no time in proving himself worthy of the honor, immediately establishing himself as a certified bucket-getter in the pros just halfway through his first season.

But unfortunately, NBA fans won’t be able to celebrate Flagg’s incredible rookie season as intended this weekend, as an MRI revealed a sprain in the forward’s left foot, the Mavericks announced on Wednesday.

With the injury, Flagg is set to miss Dallas’s game against the Lakers on Thursday night, as well as his scheduled appearance in the Rising Stars game on Friday night as a part of All-Star weekend.

It’s a bummer that fans at All-Star weekend won’t get to see Flagg on the court, as he’s been electric to start his career, giving Dallas fans reason to hope after the departure of star guard Luka Dončić.

That said, as far as timing of a potential injury goes, this is probably a pretty good break for Flagg, as it means he will be able to get more than a week of recovery time while only missing a single game of action—if he able to get back on the floor when the Mavericks return to the court next Friday with a trip to Minnesota against the Timberwolves.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated