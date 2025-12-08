Milwaukee Bucks reportedly not budging on Giannis yet

The Milwaukee Bucks have had somewhat of a dark cloud hanging over them over the past week, ever since ESPN's reporting suggested that their time with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo may be coming to a close soon.

However, it seems that the Bucks have no interest in putting Antetokounmpo on the trading block anytime soon.

“As trade season draws close, everyone is talking about Giannis. Even though, and I want to underline this, the Bucks continue to tell teams: 'He’s not available. We don’t want your trade pitches," Longtime NBA insider Marc Stein said. "So, it’s this weird deal where the Bucks keep shouting into the wind: 'Listen to us! We don’t want to talk trades with you about Giannis Antetokounmpo!' And the rest of the league just ignores it and obsesses about him.”

This comes just a few days after Bucks coach Doc Rivers was adamant that Antetokounmpo "has never asked to be traded" and after Antetokounmpo said that he wants to "run through the wall, and make things work" to insider Chris Haynes.

"I can share, from my own reporting, that team officials have tried as hard as they can to operate as normal in the wake of ESPN's report earlier this week that Antetokounmpo and his agent Alex Saratsis have re-opened discussions with the organization about the player's future," Jake Fischer of The Stein Line began. "It's an approach Milwaukee has maintained since unveiling Myles Turner as its marquee free agent addition in July."

So far this season, the Bucks are 10-15, good for the 10th seed in the East. They are 9-8 when Antetokounmpo plays, 1-7 when he doesn't.

The Bucks entered the season in the belief that Antetokounmpo was all-in until the offseason without exception," Fischer continued. "A common refrain you hear from rival teams is that they are still waiting for a clear signal that the Bucks are open to fielding trade pitches for Antetokounmpo. Which has not happened yet."

In 17 games, the two-time MVP is averaging about 29 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block per game, converting on about 64 percent of his field goals.

"Another common belief circulating among league executives: Wherever Antetokounmpo begins the 2026-27 season, it must be with a team that he believes is capable of competing for a championship," Fischer said. "That's why many of the same execs believe that Antetokounmpo, if a trade process actually commences for real, will have a strong say in dictating where he ends up."

The other factor in all of this is Antetokounmpo's contract situation. A team trading for him would have to take into account that he has a player option in the summer of 2027. With a star of his caliber, any team trading for him would likely want to extend him before it got to that point, especially with how many players and valuable draft picks will have to be sent to acquire the 2021 Finals MVP.

"Irresistible as it is to dream up trades that land No. 34 with your favorite team, interested suitors are more likely than not to abandon their pursuits without an assurance that Antetokounmpo will extend his contract beyond the 2026-27 season."

