The Milwaukee Bucks continued their 5-game road trip with a matchup in Indiana against the Pacers and are leaving with a 111-94 victory. The Bucks dominated the game out the gate and never looked back.

This was a much-needed win for a team that looks to find its footing without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee's win snapped a 9-game road losing streak and the win moves them to 12-18 on the season.

Now, for some takeaways.

The Bucks will hold on to beat Indiana again. Good thing too — Brooklyn and Charlotte, the two teams below Milwaukee in the standings, both won. — Ti Windisch (@TiWindisch) December 24, 2025

Keep Playing Ryan Rollins

Ryan Rollins has been one of Milwaukee's best players and is only 23 years old. He is one of the players the Bucks should be leaning on, and as of late, his minutes have been down. But tonight, Doc Rivers let Rollins play 33 minutes, and it paid off. Rollins had 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists, while adding both a steal and a block. Rollins made a huge impact on both sides of the floor and should continue to see high usage/minutes every night. With the losses piling, Rollins needs to see the floor, to develop not only for a future with Giannis, but especially for one that may not have Giannis.

Ryan Rollins is a bucket.



23 PTS | 7 REB | 4 AST | 2 3PM | 67% FG pic.twitter.com/q5yECfBJVd — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 24, 2025

The Bucks found a way Offensively

Milwaukee has been one of the NBA's best three-point shooting teams. But for the second night in a row the threes weren't falling. Tonight, they were able to adjust, scoring 52 points in the paint and making 17/24 (70% which is not very good) free throws. Milwaukee found a way without their offense's best weapon going 42/82 (51.2%) from the floor while only making 10 of their 30 threes.

Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter Jr. continuously got to the rim, and it was a winning formula against a struggling Pacers squad.

Kevin Porter Jr. tonight vs Pacers:



24 Points

6 Rebounds

5 Assists

3 Steals



62% FG

67% 3PT

67% FT



38 mins pic.twitter.com/eEnoKq16i2 — 𝐁𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 (@Bucks_Take) December 24, 2025

Fast Start

The key to the victory was the fast start, but then Milwaukee not looking back. Milwaukee ended the 1st quarter up 6 and went into halftime up 15. The Pacers largest lead was 4 in the 1st quarter and Milwaukee never gave the lead back up once gaining control. Many of Milwaukee's losses have come at the hands of a slow start with the too little too late, while many others have a fast start where they blow the lead. They got out ahead of Indiana who holds the NBA's worst field goal percentage, and they made them work for every basket.

Myles Turner had 3 blocks, Kyle Kuzma had 2, Kevin Porter Jr. had 3 steals, and the Pacers shot 40.7% from the floor and 25.8% from three. Milwaukee forced a bad team to hit shots and they couldn't.

This was a game that the Bucks should win. And they did, they handled business. But now they have to stack these performances and keep working their way back to .500 with Giannis Antetokounmpo out.

Milwaukee's next game is Friday December 26th in Memphis.

