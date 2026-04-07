How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Brooklyn Nets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Milwaukee Bucks won’t have Giannis Antetokounmpo for this one, but he’s still pressing to play before the regular season ends on Sunday and could be in the mix as soon as Wednesday’s visit to first-place Detroit.

The Bucks are looking to avoid their first 50-loss season since finishing 15-67 in 2013-14 and need to go 2-2 this week just to match the 33-49 mark registered in Antetokounmpo’s rookie season prior to his emergence beginning.

That is the last time Milwaukee missed the playoffs, so having nothing to look forward to past Game 82 isn’t something most associated with this group are used to.

The Nets, on the other hand, will be missing the postseason for a third straight campaign and need a win just to get out of the teens. If it fails to pick up a victory, Brooklyn will end up with its worst mark since going 12-70 back in 2009-10. They started 0-18 that season.

Brooklyn has gone 2-12 over its last 14 and has only won consecutive games twice in 2026. The Nets defeated Washington 121-115 on Sunday, getting 23 points and seven assists from rookie point guard Nolan Traore.

The Bucks come off a 131-115 Sunday afternoon victory over Memphis and are looking to pick up consecutive wins for the first time since Feb. 24-25, just after the All-Star break but before Antetokounmpo returned. Milwaukee has lost 16 of 21 and has won only one of its last eight road games.

Milwaukee is 13-25 away from home this season and has gone 20–28 vs. Eastern Conference opponents. The Nets are 11-28 at home and 13-34 vs. Eastern Conference competition.

Vitals - How to Watch Bucks at Nets

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, April 6, 7:40 p.m. EST, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: FanDuel Sports Wisconsin (Bucks), YES Network (Nets)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), WFAN (Nets)

Bucks hope to avoid 50-loss season by finishing strong

The Milwaukee Bucks (29-44) visit the Brooklyn Nets (38-36) in the third of four matchups this season and the first of two encounters this week. Milwaukee will host the Nets for its home finale on Friday.

These teams have split their meetings thus far. The Bucks won at home 116-99 on Nov. 29 while Brooklyn won the most recent matchup at home 127-82 on Dec. 14 in one of the worst performances for the Bucks in a season filled with lowlights.

Since the beginning of the 2014-15 season, the Bucks have gotten the better of Brooklyn in 30 of 41 contests, losing the series only last season. Milwaukee is 14-4 in its last 18 road games at Barclays Center.

Milwaukee holds a 115-81 lead in the all-time series, which dates back to 1976-77 when the Nets were known as the New York Nets in their first season in the NBA, playing in Long Island before relocating to New Jersey.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Bucks -2.5 (-108), Nets +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Bucks -142, Nets +120

Total: 220.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

F Ousmane Dieng

F Pete Nance

C Jericho Sims



G Gary Harris

G AJ Green

NETS

F Kawhi Leonard

F Jalen Wilson

C E.J. Liddell

G Nolan Traore

G Drake Powell

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Left Knee Hyperextension, Bone Bruise

Kevin Porter, Jr.: Out - Right Knee Synovitis

Ryan Rollins: Questionable - Right Hip Strain

Myles Turner: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Bobby Portis: Out - Left Wrist Sprain

Kyle Kuzma: Out - Right Achilles Tendonopathy

Gary Trent Jr.: Out - Left Hip Pointer

NETS

Michael Porter Jr.: Out - Left Hamstring Strain

Nic Claxton: Out - Right Fifth Finger Sprain

Noah Clowney: Out - Left Ankle Soreness

Danny Wolf: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Ziaire Williams: Out - Left Foot Soreness

Day’Ron Sharpe: Out - Left Thumb Surgery

Terence Mann: Out - Right Patella Tendon Soreness, Left Achilles Soreness

Egor Demin: Out - Left Plantar Fascia Injury Management

Ben Saraf: Probable - Back Tightness