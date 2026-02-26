KPJ has been A-OK for Bucks

We are seeing a player develop impeccable timing in real time.

This wasn't necessarily supposed to be Kevin Porter Jr's role this season, but the absences of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the absence of a proven veteran guard scorer have opened the way for the 25-year-old to assert himself in clutch situations.

And has he ever of late.

The Bucks won their second straight game -- on a back-to-back -- and eighth in their last 10, all without Giannis, as Porter Jr. again made the crucial shots to close it. This time, unlike the win against the Heat, Porter Jr. put away the depleted Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime.

His free throw jumper with 20.2 seconds left gave the Bucks their final lead, 118-116, as Jarrett Allen's counter for Cleveland fell in after the buzzer. The Cavaliers were without James Harden, Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell, which certainly helped, but these late-game reps for Porter Jr. are likely to come in handy as the season progresses. The prior night, the Heat had no answers for him in the fourth quarter, on his way to 33 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a win.

Wednesday, in addition to 20 points, Porter Jr., had eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals. He made 10 of 16 shots.

The game-winner came over Allen's outstretched arms.

Over his last four games, Porter Jr. has been one of the hotter players in the league, averaging 24.5 points on better than 62 percent shooting while filling up the rest of the stat sheet. He's fitting perfectly next to Bucks revelation Ryan Rollins, with Cam Thomas settling in as the third guard.

Porter Jr. has been doing it inside, outside and on both ends. The former 30th overall pick, who was acquired for Marjon Beauchamp last offseason, has proven to be one of GM Jon Horst's savvier additions. And for a team that is paying Damien Lillard more than $20 million not to play for them, it's been necessary.

All of this is happening before Giannis is back, so we will see how seamless that fit is. But the attention he attracts should help the guards, and vice versa, as teams need to take the Bucks' backcourt seriously.

Milwaukee continues its homestand against the New York Knicks, and their backcourt led by Jalen Brunson. The Bucks are just 1 game behind Charlotte for the 10th spot (the last play-in spot) in the East, and tied in the loss column with the Hornets and with ninth-place Atlanta. Porter Jr. and company have been on the prowl.