How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Orlando Magic, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Milwaukee Bucks have already proven to be resilient given all the twist and turns they’ve dealt with this season, but they'll have to show it off even more with Giannis Antetokounmpo out after playing 27 minutes in a win against the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo’s presence was necessary deep into the fourth quarter due to the game being tight, so that prevents him from participating in this one. Kevin Porter Jr. is also out.

The Magic are even with the Miami Heat atop the Southeast Division, although they hold a tie-braker since they have defeated Miami all four times they’ve played. The Magic’s upset of Minnesota has pushed them up to sixth place in the East.

Orlando is 14-15 on the road 20-19 against Eastern Conference foes. Milwaukee is 15-16 at home and 19-23 against Eastern Conference competition.

Vitals - How to Watch Bucks vs. Magic

Game date, time and location: Sunday, March 8, 8:10 p.m. EST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: FanDuel Sports Wisconsin (Bucks), FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic)

Bucks seek season series win vs. Magic despite no Giannis

The Milwaukee Bucks (27-35) host the Orlando Magic (34-28) in the third and final matchup between these teams this season.

The Magic last won a season series from Milwaukee in 2011-12, but have gone 14-35 since, which includes an upset loss (116-108) in the final game prior to the break. Cam Thomas, having just been signed after getting his release from the Brooklyn Nets, scored 34 points to complement a Kevin Porter Jr. triple-double (18 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists), so the Bucks are still in position to win this year’s series 2-1 if it can pull an upset on Sunday night.

The Bucks have opened up a 77-57 lead in the all-time series, which dates back to 1989-90. Milwaukee won the first nine matchups.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -6.5 (-112), Bucks +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Magic -218, Bucks +180

Total: 216.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Tristan da Silva

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

BUCKS

F Ousmane Dieng

F Pete Nance

C Myles Turner

G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Anthony Black: Out - Low Back Strain

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Left Knee Soreness

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management

Jase Richardson: Out - Lower Back Spasms

Alex Morales: Out - G League (Two-way)

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Right Calf Injury Management

Kevin Porter Jr.: Out - Right Knee Swelling

Kyle Kuzma: Out - Thoracic Spine Contusion

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Cormac Ryan: Out - G League (Two-way)

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)