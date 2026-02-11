How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Orlando Magic, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
In this story:
An ugly second half ended the Milwaukee Bucks’ three-game win streak, but an upset in the second of two games between them and the Orlando Magic heading into the All-Star break would still be a nice bow to a solid two weeks for a team that held on to its face of the franchise and hopes to have him back by the end of the month in order to make a run at a play0-in berth.
Antetokounmpo still hopes to play when healthy and participate in the postseason, so how his team fared in Central Florida this week plays a big role in whether his Bucks can come out of the break with some nice momentum.
Franz Wagner, who missed 14 games after suffering a high ankle sprain in New York on Dec. 5 before returning on Jan. 15 in Germany to play in his hometown, returned after missing nine more games related to the ankle injury.
Milwaukee had dropped six of seven before posting wins over the Bulls, Pelicans and Pacers on its recent homestand. The Bucks recorded their second-highest scoring output of the season in a 141-137 overtime win on Feb. 4 and then held Indiana to 99 in their most recent outing on Feb. 6, marking the first time since Jan. 4 and just the fourth time all season in which they held a team under the century mark.
The Magic will be looking for their fourth consecutive victory, which would be their longest of the season. It helps to be able to avoid Antetokounmpo who will miss his eighth straight contest following his latest calf strain.
The Magic are 17-8 at home and have an 19-17 mark against Eastern Conference opposition. Milwaukee is 9-18 on the road and 16-18 against East foes.
Vitals - How to Watch Bucks at Magic
Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Feb. 11, 7:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Bucks), FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic)
Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic)
Bucks look to even series with Orlando after brutal second half
The Milwaukee Bucks (21-30) visit the Orlando Magic (28-24) in a rematch of a game that opened the week for both teams and will send both teams into the All-Star hiatus.
The last time Doc Rivers’ team won in Orlando was Jan. 10, 2025, escaping with a 109-106 win. The Magic have now won consecutive matchups in this series for the first time since 2013-14. Milwaukee is 19-4 over the last 23 games against the Magic, having won 14 straight from 2019-23.
The Bucks lead the all-time series 76-57 dating back to 1989-90.
Betting Lines (via DraftKings)
Spread: Magic -10.5 (-115), Bucks +10.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Magic -500, Bucks +380
Total: 220.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
PROJECTED STARTERS
BUCKS
F Amir Coffey
F Kyle Kuzma
C Myles Turner
G Ryan Rollins
G AJ Green
MAGIC
G/F Desmond Bane
F Paolo Banchero
C Wendell Carter Jr.
G Jalen Suggs
G Anthony Black
INJURY REPORT
BUCKS
Ryan Rollins: Questionable - Right Foot Plantar Fascitis
Pete Nance: Questionable - Left Ankle Sprain
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Right Calf Strain
Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery
Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)
MAGIC
Jett Howard: Out - Left Ankle Sprain
Colin Castleton: Out - Left Thumb Fracture
QUOTABLE
Bucks forward Bobby Portis on his 3-point shootout expectations: "I know I’m not the favorite to win or maybe second, third or fourth - probably picked last. But that’s why we rep the underdog.”