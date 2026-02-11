How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Orlando Magic, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

An ugly second half ended the Milwaukee Bucks’ three-game win streak, but an upset in the second of two games between them and the Orlando Magic heading into the All-Star break would still be a nice bow to a solid two weeks for a team that held on to its face of the franchise and hopes to have him back by the end of the month in order to make a run at a play0-in berth.

Antetokounmpo still hopes to play when healthy and participate in the postseason, so how his team fared in Central Florida this week plays a big role in whether his Bucks can come out of the break with some nice momentum.

Franz Wagner, who missed 14 games after suffering a high ankle sprain in New York on Dec. 5 before returning on Jan. 15 in Germany to play in his hometown, returned after missing nine more games related to the ankle injury.

Milwaukee had dropped six of seven before posting wins over the Bulls, Pelicans and Pacers on its recent homestand. The Bucks recorded their second-highest scoring output of the season in a 141-137 overtime win on Feb. 4 and then held Indiana to 99 in their most recent outing on Feb. 6, marking the first time since Jan. 4 and just the fourth time all season in which they held a team under the century mark.

The Magic will be looking for their fourth consecutive victory, which would be their longest of the season. It helps to be able to avoid Antetokounmpo who will miss his eighth straight contest following his latest calf strain.

The Magic are 17-8 at home and have an 19-17 mark against Eastern Conference opposition. Milwaukee is 9-18 on the road and 16-18 against East foes.

Vitals - How to Watch Bucks at Magic

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Feb. 11, 7:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Bucks), FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic)

Bucks look to even series with Orlando after brutal second half

The Milwaukee Bucks (21-30) visit the Orlando Magic (28-24) in a rematch of a game that opened the week for both teams and will send both teams into the All-Star hiatus.

The last time Doc Rivers’ team won in Orlando was Jan. 10, 2025, escaping with a 109-106 win. The Magic have now won consecutive matchups in this series for the first time since 2013-14. Milwaukee is 19-4 over the last 23 games against the Magic, having won 14 straight from 2019-23.

The Bucks lead the all-time series 76-57 dating back to 1989-90.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -10.5 (-115), Bucks +10.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Magic -500, Bucks +380

Total: 220.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

F Amir Coffey

F Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner

G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

MAGIC

G/F Desmond Bane

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Anthony Black

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Ryan Rollins: Questionable - Right Foot Plantar Fascitis

Pete Nance: Questionable - Left Ankle Sprain

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Right Calf Strain

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

MAGIC

Jett Howard: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Colin Castleton: Out - Left Thumb Fracture

QUOTABLE

Bucks forward Bobby Portis on his 3-point shootout expectations: "I know I’m not the favorite to win or maybe second, third or fourth - probably picked last. But that’s why we rep the underdog.”

