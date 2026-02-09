How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Orlando Magic, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

A preview of Monday night’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic

After holding on to Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks have a longer winning streak without him than the Orlando Magic have had since Nov. 25-Dec. 1, which is an unexpected side note entering their first meeting of the season. An upset in the first of two games these teams will play prior to the All-Star break will give the visitors a longer win streak than the Southeast Division leaders have had all of ‘25-’26.

Antetokounmpo still hopes to play when healthy and participate in the postseason, so how his team fares in Central Florida this week will play a big role in whether his Bucks can come out of the break with some nice momentum.

Franz Wagner, who missed 14 games after suffering a calf strain in New York on Dec. 5 before returning on Jan. 15 in Germany to play in his hometown, will return after missing nine consecutive games due to an ankle injury.

Newly signed Bucks guard Cam Thomas doesn’t appear on the injury report, so it looks like he could be available to play after being after being signed following getting waived by Brooklyn.

Milwaukee had dropped six of seven before posting wins over the Bulls, Pelicans and Pacers on its recent homestand. The Bucks recorded their second-highest scoring output of the season in a 141-137 overtime win and then held Indiana to 99 in their most recent outing on Feb. 6, marking the first time since Jan. 4 and just the fourth time all season in which they held a team under the century mark.

Orlando rallied past Utah 120-117 on Saturday, aided in part by the Jazz’s desire to lose as many games as possible. The Magic will be looking for their third consecutive victory, which would match their longest of the season as mentioned above.

Antetokounmpo is missing his sixth straight contest since his latest calf strain.

The Magic are 16-8 at home and have an 18-17 mark against Eastern Conference opposition. Milwaukee is 9-17 on the road and 16-17 against East foes.

Vitals - How to Watch Bucks at Magic

Game date, time and location: Monday, Feb. 9, 7:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Bucks), FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic)

Bucks look to continue dominance of Orlando

The Milwaukee Bucks (21-29) visit the Orlando Magic (27-24) in a matchup between two of only eight teams in the NBA currently on win streaks..

The last time Doc Rivers’ team came into his former home city of Orlando was Jan. 10, 2025, escaping with a 109-106 win. The Magic won the most recent contest on March 8 in Milwaukee, overcoming 37 points and 11 rebounds from Antetokounmpo.

Paolo Banchero led the way with 29 points, while Cole Anthony added nine assists and three blocks. Anthony came over in the offseason but has since been moved to the Phoenix Suns. Milwaukee is 19-3 over the last 22 games against the Magic, having won 14 straight from 2019-23.

The Bucks lead the all-time series 76-56 dating back to 1989-90.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -10.5 (-115), Bucks +10.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Magic -500, Bucks +380

Total: 220.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

F Amir Coffey

F Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner

G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

MAGIC

F Franz Wagner

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Right Calf Strain

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

MAGIC

Franz Wagner: Available - Left Ankle Soreness

Colin Castleton: Out - Left Thumb Fracture

QUOTABLE

Bucks guard Cam Thomas on coming on board: "It’s new beginnings and happy for the opportunity, happy that everybody is embracing me. You know, everybody is happy I’m here, everybody wanted me, so I feel great and can’t wait to get on the court and help win. ”

More Milwaukee Bucks Stories