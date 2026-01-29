How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Washington Wizards, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

On the heels of reports Giannis Antetokounmpo has notified the Bucks that his preference is to be traded, Milwaukee takes the floor a season-worst nine games under .500 as it plays its final game of January in the second leg of a three-game road trip.

A well-rested Bucks team hung around in Philadelphia before running out of gas in the second half of a 139-122 loss to the 76ers. If they’re accentuating the positives, Myles Turner played one of his best games in a Milwaukee uniform in the loss, scoring 31 points.

The Bucks have dropped six of seven, winning only a Martin Luther King Day contest at the Hawks. Antetokounmpo suffered an aggravation of a soleus strain late in Friday’s 102-100 loss to the Nuggets. Whether he hobbled off in his final act in Milwaukee prior to the Feb. 5 trade deadline remains to be seen, but the “Greek Freak” did express hope that his team can hold the fort down without him and still reach the play-in prior to this week’s reports that he’s come to the decision he wants out.

The Wizards are now in the Eastern Conference basement after Indiana’s comeback win over Chicago on Wednesday, but do come into this one off a win, having pulled an upset of the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday behind 29 points and 12 rebounds from Alex Sarr. Washington is 3-10 in January and finishes the month at home against the Lakers on Friday, making this a lookahead spot. The Wizards are in the midst of a stretch where they’re playing six of seven in D.C., coming in 1-2 in those games. Sarr is questionable due to an illness.

The Bucks are 9-15 on the road, while Washington comes in 7-15 at home. Milwaukee is 14-15 against Eastern Conference competition, while the Wizards are 7-19.

Wizards seek consecutive wins for first time in 2026

The Milwaukee Bucks (18-27) visit the Washington Wizards (11-34) in the most winnable contest of a three-game roadie that concludes in Boston on Sunday.

The Bucks have slipped to 12th in the East due to the recent surge of the Charlotte Hornets, so they may indeed be headed to the lottery and a Giannis trade in what has turned into a nightmare season. Washington is now bringing up the rear in the conference but has seen multiple young players display growth and is seeking its first win streak since Dec. 26-28.

Five of the Wizards’ last six wins have come at home, and the outlier came against the Bucks since they were able to get out of Fiserv Forum with a victory on Dec. 31, winning 114-113. Washington is looking to win a season series from the Bucks for the first time since 2016-17 in addition to their first three-game win streak against them since ‘16-’17.

The Bucks’ lone win over Washington came at Fiserv Forum, 133-120 on Oct. 22 in the season opener for both teams. Antetokounmpo scored 37 to get the season started properly, but Washington won the only matchup in D.C. on Dec. 1 129-126 thanks to a 28-point night from C.J. McCollum, who has since been dealt to Atlanta.

McCollum nailed the game-winner with one second left on New Year’s eve the last time these teams played. Sarr and guard Bub Carrington each scored 20, while Antetokounmpo finished with 33 points and 15 boards. Milwaukee had won four straight in the series prior to December’s losses and owns a 136-98 lead in the all-time series dating back to 1968 despite dropping the first five contests to the then-Baltimore Bullets.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

F Kyle Kuzma

F Bobby Portis

C Myles Turner

G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

WIZARDS

F Bilal Coulibaly

F Keyshawn George

C Alex Sarr

G Tre Johnson

G Khris Middleton

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Right Calf Strain

Kevin Porter Jr.: Out - Oblique Muscle Strain

Gary Harris: Out - Left Hamstring Soreness

Cole Anthony: Questionable - Illness

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

WIZARDS

Alex Sarr: Questionable - Illness

Trae Young: Out - Right Knee MCL Sprain; Quad Contusion

Marvin Bagley III: Out - Thoracic Strain

Tristan Vukcevic: Out - Left Hamstring Sprain

Cam Whitmore: Out - Right Shoulder Deep Vein Thrombosis

QUOTABLE

Wizards head coach Brian Keefe on Alex Sarr’s development: "We had him up high in pick-and-roll early to start the game, we had him switching on guards and he’s just roaming around there covering every drive into the paint. That’s a unique player, he does unique things”

