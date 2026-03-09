In stunning development, Stephen A. Smith was wrong about Doc Rivers

This may have been one time in which the majority of Milwaukee Bucks fans hoped that Stephen A. Smith was right.

Smith, the everywhere-on-ESPN personality, hasn't always been beloved in the Bucks fan base for his takes related to Giannis Antetokounmpo, especially in those segments in which it seems as if the entire panel has an investment in separating Giannis from a "small" market.

But many, who are frustrated with Doc Rivers's performance as coach of the floundering Bucks this season, were hoping Smith might be right about someone he supposedly knows well.

In one of his millions of daily off-hand comments, Smith said somewhere that Rivers was retiring after this season, his 27th with his first different team.

This wouldn't be all that stunning, given that Rivers is 64 years old and the Bucks have bumbled their way through this season, now not really within striking distance of the Play-in Tournament (or playoffs) nor with the ability to grab more lottery balls. Nor would the majority of Bucks fans seem to mind, since many spend considerable time on Twitter ripping Rivers's rotations and pining for the brief interrupted Adrian Griffin coaching era, to say nothing of predecessor Mike Budenholzer.

Smith has been pushing this agenda for a while. He said before the season that “if (Rivers) doesn't get it done this year, this could be it for him as a head coach in the NBA.”

Stephen A. Smith says Doc Rivers retiring after this season https://t.co/OyldnERAiZ pic.twitter.com/AYnfeAp4A2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 5, 2026

Alas, it appears Smith was just saying stuff -- at least in this latest round.

We know that is stunning news.

Rivers may indeed retire, but he insisted -- in response to Smith's "report" -- that he has no intention of doing so imminently.

“No, I’m not getting into that,” Rivers told Bucks reporters. “That’s something that; I think he feels that way, but not for me.”

Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Rivers has one year left on his contract beyond this one, and the Bucks have much else up in the air beyond his status, including the matter of convincing Giannis to stick around and sign an extension rather than request a trade. Would Rivers's presence play into that? Does Giannis want a fresh voice again? Who knows? And would Rivers have any interest in coaching a team, in his latter professional years, that doesn't have a superstar like Giannis on it?

Those are valid questions, so Smith's supposition could end up true. But for now, it's an educated guess, not a certainty, as is so much of what's said these days.