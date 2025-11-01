Key Bucks Guard Ejected in Fourth Quarter of Kings Game
A critical Milwaukee Bucks guard has been ejected late into the club's ongoing clash against the lowly Sacramento Kings.
Per Underdog NBA, reserve Cole Anthony has been hit with a pair of technical fouls and ejected from the action. He complained that he was fouled on a turnover, which landed him with his first tech. He only compounded that later, depleting the Bucks backcourt at a key juncture.
After a strong Milwaukee start, the Bucks have fallen apart late. Center Myles Turner mysteriously left for the team's locker room and has yet to return to the game. Without his interior presence, the Kings have been able to get what they want offensively.
As of this writing, Sacramento leads Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum, 120-113, with 7:38 remaining. Only one player, reserve power forward Kyle Kuzma, has scored so far in this fourth frame. He has 11 points and counting.
This story will be updated...