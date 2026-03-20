The Milwaukee Bucks are officially at a crossroads and the latest comments from team owner Wes Edens have only made the situation more real. According to recent reports, Edens made it clear that the franchise will not allow Giannis Antetokounmpo to simply play out the final year of his contract without clarity on his long-term future. In today’s NBA, that kind of uncertainty is viewed as too risky for a franchise trying to remain competitive while also protecting its long-term direction.

Giannis is entering the final guaranteed season of his current deal, which means Milwaukee now faces a defining offseason decision. Either the two-time MVP signs an extension and recommits to the organization, or the Bucks seriously consider trading one of the most dominant players of this era.

Bucks owner Wes Edens says Giannis Antetokounmpo will be traded if he doesn’t accept an extension 😳



“Giannis is going into the last year [of his contract]. So one of two things will happen: Either he will be extended or he'll be traded. The likelihood you'll let him just kind… pic.twitter.com/u4DpTs3zXr — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 20, 2026

Did Milwaukee Miss Its Best Opportunity?

Should the Bucks have traded Giannis at the trade deadline? There is an argument that Milwaukee may have missed its most valuable window. Trade deadlines often create urgency across the league. Contending teams become more aggressive, rebuilding teams become more flexible, and front offices are sometimes willing to overpay in draft capital or young talent to land a transformational superstar. Reports indicated that Milwaukee did receive massive offers. One rumored proposal from the Golden State Warriors included four unprotected first-round picks, a package that could have dramatically reshaped the Bucks’ future.

The Type of Return Milwaukee Wanted

The Bucks reportedly wanted VJ Edgecombe from the Sixers or Evan Mobley from the Cavs for Giannis Antetokounmpo, per @ramonashelburne



“The players the Bucks did seem interested in were younger building blocks such as VJ Edgecombe of the Philadelphia 76ers or Evan Mobley of the… pic.twitter.com/ikybHgxN59 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 20, 2026

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the Milwaukee Bucks wanted a massive return for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks were reportedly focused on securing a young star as part of any potential blockbuster. Players like Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley or promising young prospects like Philadelphia’s Vijay Edgecombe were viewed as the type of building blocks Milwaukee prioritized.

Why the Bucks Hesitated

It’s understandable why Milwaukee resisted the idea of trading Giannis during the season. He remains the face of the franchise, a championship-proven superstar, and arguably the central reason the Bucks have maintained national relevance over the last decade. If Giannis enters next season without signing an extension, Milwaukee’s leverage could begin to shrink. Rival teams may be less inclined to offer historic trade packages if they believe they can wait for uncertainty to grow. That reality makes this upcoming offseason one of the most pivotal stretches in recent Bucks history.

Ultimately, the organization must balance loyalty and legacy with long-term sustainability. Whether Giannis signs an extension or becomes the centerpiece of a franchise-altering trade, Milwaukee’s next decision will define its trajectory for years to come. Looking back, the deadline may indeed have represented their strongest negotiating window, but the biggest chapter of this story is still ahead.