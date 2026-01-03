Milwaukee Bucks should keep trying to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo co-star

The Milwaukee Bucks have tried to recreate the magic from their NBA Finals win five years ago. They have gone through multiple avenues to try and find that perfect combination.

Unfortunately, the Bucks have only won a single playoff series since their Finals run, and the team is trending in the wrong direction, partially because the recent players they have targeted to help Giannis Antetokounmpo haven't panned out as they had hoped.

"If the Bucks are ever forced to split from Giannis Antetokounmpo, it won't be for a lack of effort on their part. They've routinely smashed their piggy bank in pursuit of the best supporting cast they can provide. Unfortunately, their asset collection has deteriorated to the point that even their desperation deals aren't moving the needle," Bleacher Report contributor Zach Buckley wrote.

"Last season, they made their big deadline swing on Kuzma. This summer, they effectively forked over a quarter-billion for Turner when accounting for the money lost to waive-and-stretch Damian Lillard in order to afford Turner's $107 million deal. To CliffsNotes that combo, that's a fringe-starting forward with an unreliable three-ball and a non-star center averaging 12.6 points and 5.4 rebounds."

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis celebrates a made 3 point shot with Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Bucks continue to swing and miss

Eventually, the more swings the Bucks take, the more likely one is to hit. That should be their hope as they target some help at the next trade deadline.

"Milwaukee is still scouring through the clearance bin for marginal upgrades and staking its biggest hope on "[knowing] Giannis doesn't want to be the villain," per ESPN's Jamal Collier, and therefore wouldn't go public with a trade request. Given the kind of help the Bucks can afford at this point, though, Antetokounmpo might be free of any villain accusations should he decide he wants out for an actual chance to compete," Buckley wrote.

The Bucks are certainly making the effort to build a winner around Antetokounmpo because they have seen what can happen if they accomplish that. He is still just 31 years old and has some of his elite years ahead of him, but it takes more than one player to win a championship.

In the meantime, the Bucks will be back on the court tomorrow night as they head out west to face off against the Sacramento Kings inside the Golden 1 Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 8pm CT. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

