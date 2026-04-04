Mock Trade: Knicks Go All-In for Giannis as Bucks Situation Gets Messy

Something is clearly off in Milwaukee right now. The latest reporting around Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks is very messy. The Bucks told the league Giannis isn’t ready to play. Giannis told the league he is ready and wants to play, but the team won’t clear him.

Both Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have told league investigators different stories: Milwaukee informed the NBA that it doesn't believe Giannis is ready and actually wants to play; Giannis informed the NBA he wants to play but the team will not medically clear him, sources said. https://t.co/XAYU72V8Dx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 4, 2026

That’s not just a miscommunication. That’s the kind of disconnect that usually leads somewhere big. The New York Knicks have been quietly circling this situation for a while now.

It’s starting to feel like a trade might actually happen. Could Giannis finally request a trade this offseason? The New York Knicks have been quietly circling this situation for a while now.

They’ve been linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo in multiple reports, and more importantly, Giannis has reportedly viewed New York as one of his top destinations if things ever went south in Milwaukee

The Mock Trade with the Knicks

New York Knicks receive:

Apr 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before the game against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks receive:

Apr 3, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) drives past Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton (2) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

OG Anunoby

Tyler Kolek

Mitchell Robinson

2026, 2028, 2030, 2032 first-round picks

Why the Knicks do this

If you’re the New York Knicks, this is the move. You don’t overthink it, you just do it. The Knicks are win now mode and they need to get Jalen Brunson help.

Giannis instantly becomes the best player they’ve had in forever. Pair him with Jalen Brunson, and now you’re not just a “good team,"you’re in the real contender conversation. And honestly, this roster kind of fits him perfectly. Tough, defensive identity, plays hard, thrives in transition, that’s Giannis basketball. Madison Square Garden with Giannis would be insane.

Why the Bucks even think about it

If this relationship is headed towards a messy divorce, the Bucks need to make this move as soon as possible. Giannis will have the leverage, and there will be a bidding war for a top 5 player in the league. The Bucks have no draft capital, and in this trade, the Knicks will send 4 first round picks. This will help reshape the Bucks future. OG Anounby is a very good player, but this package is all about the draft picks.

The reality of the situation

The writing may be on the wall for Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks. When a superstar and a team are saying two totally different things, it usually doesn’t just get “fixed.” Ever since the NBA trade deadline, there has been nothing but speculatoin and rumors that Giannis time in Milwaukee may finally coming to an end.

For Giannis Antetokounmpo, this might be the beginning of a new chapter. For the Milwaukee Bucks, it might be the end of an era, and for the New York Knicks? This might finally be the move they’ve been waiting for.