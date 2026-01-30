Ranking young assets Giannis trade could fetch for Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are going to have to add a high-salaried player in order to part ways with Giannis Antetokounmpo, but what they’re interested in most besides draft capital is a talented young player still on their rookie deal that they can plug into a rebuild on the run.

When you part ways with a star of Antetokounmpo’s magnitude, you must make the most of it. That’s the mandate for GM Jon Horst, who has had to be dragged kicking and screaming to this point with the “Greek Freak,” but still has some flexibility since Milwaukee doesn’t have to make a move at the trade deadline and can opt to see how things shake out in the offseason before dealing away the face of the franchise.

While Karl-Anthony Towns, Julius Randle, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Jerami Grant and Norman Powell are among the bigger names with large contracts that can be plugged in to help make salaries work among top contenders, we’re going to concentrate on the young guys in this space. Since all of the suitors in the Giannis sweepstakes want to make this happen as soon as possible, Horst is best off securing a trade partner now since they would likely be more willing to deal a talented young player entering a stretch run than coming out of the postseason.

1. Heat: Kel’el Ware, Pelle Larsson, Kasparas Jakucionis

Oct 6, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Harris (11) drives to the basket against Miami Heat center Kel'El Ware (7) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Ware is someone the Bucks should insist on even though inconsistent minutes have dimmed his production over the past month-plus. The 7-footer is averaging 11.5 points and 9.6 rebounds despite playing fewer than 24 minutes per game. Erik Spoelstra has been criticized over how he’s doled out playing time to Ware, who is currently being eased back from a hamstring injury. Larsson and Jakucionis look like they’re going to be standout two-way guards for years.

2. Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Will Richard

Feb 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) drives for the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Kuminga is one of only two players on this list not on their rookie deals, but he’s got a $24 million team option in place for next year and his acquisition would likely mean Milwaukee would be moving Kyle Kuzma’s contract. Undeniably talented, he’ll be under pressure to perform and fit in no matter where he lands after what has transpired the past two seasons. Podziemski and Richard have high motors who have proven they can be valuable glue guys.

3. Trail Blazers: Donovan Clingan, Yang Hansen, Rayan Rupert

Nov 24, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) and Milwaukee Bucks center Jericho Sims (00) battle for possession of the ball int he first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The 7-foot 2 Clingan would be a great get who doesn’t quite have Ware’s ceiling but is already producing at a high level while being more of a load in the post. He’s averaging 11.7 points and 11.2 rebounds playing ahead of the 7-foot-1 Hansen, who at 20 is more of a project. Bucks fans will hope he ends up being better than former lottery pick Yi Jianlian, who never quite panned out in the NBA. Rupert has promise as a 3-and-D wing and is just 21.

4. Timberwolves: Joan Beringer, Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon

Jan 26, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Joan Beringer (19) dunks against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Minnesota hasn’t put much on Beringer’s plate, but the teenager moves like a guard at 6-foot-11 and is blessed with great length and a good feel for the game. Dillingham has been a disappointment as a top-10 pick but just turned 21 on Jan. 4 and would benefit from being able to play through mistakes, which he’s been unable to do on a title contender. Shannon has produced whenever he’s been given extended minutes and would give the Bucks a much-needed scoring wing.





5. Knicks: Miles McBride, Tyler Kolek, Pacome Dadiet

Oct 28, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) steals the ball from New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek (13) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

McBride is 25, so he’s the oldest guy on this list, but he can play both guard spots and would be an asset given his cap-friendly deal. Kolek is well-known to Bucks fans, having been a favorite running the point at Marquette for three seasons. He’ll be 25 in March but is in just his second NBA campaign. Dadiet, a former late first-rounder, is still just 20 and has shown flashes of potential.

More Milwaukee Bucks stories