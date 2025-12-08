The Milwaukee Bucks are at a crossroads when it comes to the decision on whether or not to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo and his agent are reportedly discussing his future in the next couple of weeks as he nurses a calf injury he suffered during a recent game against the Detroit Pistons.

Some members of the Milwaukee Bucks on SI staff spoke about whether or not the Bucks should pull the trigger and trade Giannis.

Austin Dobbins

Trading a franchise icon is never easy, but Giannis doesn't have a co-star. He no longer has Damian Lillard, and Myles Turner has not been the answer next to Giannis. The return on a trade for Giannis could be just what the Bucks need to reset the clock. They won a title with their franchise cornerstone and Giannis has made an immense impact for the Bucks and the city of Milwaukee. Take the best package and get your franchise icon where he wants to go (with the best package).

Ethan J. Skolnick

This isn't really about whether the Bucks should trade Giannis. It's about whether he wants to be traded, and asks for it. Because if he does, they have no choice really but to do it. You can't build around anyone who is disgruntled, even if he's a franchise icon.

And while they need to at least attempt to get the best offer, which means widening the net of possible trade partners, they also can't be seen as doing wrong by him -- even if they briefly benefited by the Blazers doing wrong by Dame Lillard. Ideally, they get Giannis to agree to be moved to least two possible teams, and then they should try to get the best package of young players and picks from one of those two (or more). Don't take on stopgap so-called stars.

Jeremy Brener

Eventually the Bucks are going to have to move on from Giannis. It's just a matter of when at this point. While a trade to his preferred destination will allow the Bucks to get their rebuild started sooner, they may still have a shot at getting a king's ransom for his return.

If the Bucks can increase Antetokounmpo's value, they should hold onto him. However, at 31 years old, his value won't be much better than it is currently. Therefore, the Bucks should have some serious consideration in moving him sooner rather than later.

