Top 3 Coaching Candidates Should the Bucks Move on From Doc Rivers

The Milwaukee Bucks season has been a disaster, they are stuck in between good lottery odds and the play-in and have a veteran NBA head coach who isn't getting the job done.

Doc Rivers was brought in after the Milwaukee Bucks fired head coach Adrian Griffin who had a 30-13 record. While he was not the greatest coach, his firing is brought up because of the record he had, while Rivers has faltered as a head coach for the better part of a decade and now had Milwaukee in it's worst position since 2013/14 when thy were 15-67.

The Bucks are a winning organization and despite all the drama they aren't living up to par.

It’s insane that there’s basically no talk from major NBA media about how bad of a job Doc Rivers is doing. Absurd.



Yes the roster is flawed but Rivers has failed to institute a cohesive offense or defense and the rotations have been nonsensical. Worst coached team every night. — Ti Windisch (@TiWindisch) January 30, 2026

So, here are my top 3 candidates should the Bucks move on from Doc Rivers

1. Michael Malone- Proven Veteran

Malone's firing was perplexing in the eyes of many, but his success as a coach can't be ignored. He brought the Nuggets back to relevancy and won an NBA Championship in 2023. Coach Malone ran a great offense in Denver that maximized the talent of not only Nikola Jokic, but also Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and the rest of the roster. Malone is the type of risk you take because he is a proven champion and a respected leader who would likely jump at another opportunity. For a Bucks team built around Giannis Antetokounmpo, Malone’s ability to build a balanced offense around star talent could make him an intriguing option to guide Milwaukee back into championship contention. I also beieve Malone is a guy that Giannis would want, and could help entice him to stay. Give Malone Giannis, Ryan Rollins, Myles Turner, and this years first round pick, and watch what happens.

2. Taylor Jenkins- Personal Favorite

Jenkins would be my choice. He is a young coach who would likely be eager after the way things ended in Memphis. Throughout his time with the Grizzlies, he consistently developed young talent, led a young core to multiple 50+ win seasons, and guided the team past the first round in a tough Western Conference. His firing was another move that puzzled many around the league given Memphis’ success during his tenure. Jenkins has been a winner and a developer everywhere he has been, including assistant roles in Milwaukee and Atlanta under Mike Budenholzer. That familiarity with the Bucks organization could make him a natural fit if Milwaukee decides to go in a new direction, and his player development background could help maximize the talent around Giannis.

3. Chris Quinn- The Prospect

While he may not be the most enticing option for Giannis, Quinn is an option for every team every offseason. Quinn is often discussed as one of the top head coaching prospects in the NBA and has already interviewed for several head coaching positions in recent years. Many believe Quinn could eventually take over for Erik Spoelstra if he ever transitions into a front office role with Miami, but opportunities around the league will continue to arise. For the Bucks, bringing in a young first-time head coach with strong roots in Miami’s defensive-minded culture could be an intriguing way to refresh the locker room and maximize the roster moving forward.

While there are other options, these are my top 3 in Milwaukee, the next step is for the Bucks to actually pull the trigger and move on from head coach Doc Rivers.