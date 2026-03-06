What’s Next for Milwaukee If They Miss the Play-In

The Milwaukee Bucks are in a difficult position as the regular season winds down. Milwaukee currently sits 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 26–35 record, and the chances of making the Play-In Tournament is becoming more challenging with each passing game.

The teams directly ahead of them continue to gain momentum. The Atlanta Hawks, who hold the 10th seed, have surged with a five-game winning streak after acquiring Jonathan Kuminga, while the Charlotte Hornets have also caught fire, winning six straight games.

Even with Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the lineup, Milwaukee has struggled to find consistency, and the gap to the Play-In continues to widen. We asked our On SI writers if the Bucks miss the Play-In Tournament, what should be their biggest priority this offseason?

Ethan J.Skolnick

There's only one priority -- convincing Giannis Antetokounmpo that it was an anomaly, and that the assets are available to make this an entirely different experience next season and in seasons to come. Well, that, and changing the coach, because even with all of Milwaukee's roster flaws, it doesn't seem like Doc Rivers has maximized with the exception of two or three weeks when Giannis was recovering. Whatever Giannis wants, basically, to get him to agree to an extension. Only after that has been exhausted should the Bucks pivot and try to get the best return for a rebuild -- which may take a while, or never fully be realized, based on the way Jon Horst has struggled in the draft.

Mar 1, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Doc Rivers gestures to his team against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Matt Hanifan

Rebuild, and find future: I wrote this when I dove into the Bucks’ Christmas wishlist, but find its future. Maybe I’m naive, but I still don’t think Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future is for long in Milwaukee, no matter how passive-aggressive he might be toward divorcing with the only franchise he’s called home. They need to rid themselves of Doc Rivers/Jon Horst, completely tear the team apart down to its bare bones, and start over. Find your next building block(s) and prioritize the long-term future, because what they have right now isn’t it.

Major Passons

If the Bucks miss the play-in, honestly, nothing should change from their perspective. They kept Antetokounmpo past the trade deadline because they want one last shot at keeping him. Making or missing the play-in, they still have pressure to deliver him a co-star. If they can’t deliver a co-star, then they have no shot of keeping him, in my opinion. The NBA world will be watching for what happens in Milwaukee once again.