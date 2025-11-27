Where Giannis Antetokounmpo Lands in MVP Rankings Amid Groin Injury

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo landed on the Bucks' injury report last week, and is likely to miss at least one-to-two weeks with his groin injury.

Before suffering the injury, though, Antetokounmpo had put together a strong start to the season, and was a clear candidate for MVP. Through 13 games this season, Antetokounmpo averaged 31.2 points per game, while also putting up 10.8 rebounds and a career-high 6.8 assists per night.

Now injured, though, his standing in the MVP race could be in question.

More news: Former Bucks Big Man Hints at NBA Return After 2 Years Away





Bleacher Report's Dan Favale ranked the top five candidates for MVP this season, and listed Antetokounmpo third in his ranking.

"To the Milwaukee Bucks' credit, they have leaned more than ever into spacing around Giannis," Favale wrote. "He's making the most of it. Over 73 percent of his shots are coming at the rim, the absolute fattest share of his career.

"None of this is as impressive as his passing. He is a less predictable decision-maker in transition, more comfortable flinging half-court dimes out of live dribbles and using sleights of hand and sightlines to keep defenses on tilt.

"Missing a couple of weeks with a groin strain could kill Giannis' MVP momentum prior to the next ladder. Yet, barring a more extended absence than that, the new heights he's reaching render him a stone-cold top-three lock."

More news: 4 Bucks Ruled Out Ahead of Pistons Game Saturday





The 2025 First Team All-NBA selection is averaging 12 field goal attempts per game this season, leading the NBA, and is shooting 62.9 percent from the field — which would rank as a personal high in his career.

So can he win his third MVP honor this year?

Antetokounmpo's Consistent Greatness

Antetokounmpo's last MVP season came in 2019-2020, a season in which he had comparable numbers to this year. If the superstar can put together a speedy recovery, he will more than likely be in the running.

For now, though, the Bucks will need to move without him as they head into their next challenge. The Bucks, who — beyond rising point guard Ryan Rollins — have struggled to consistently score or create without Antetokounmpo available, next face the New York Knicks at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday night.

Latest Bucks News

For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.