4 Bucks Ruled Out Ahead of Pistons Game Saturday

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without some key cogs against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Per the Bucks' official X account, the club will still be missing nine-time All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, starting point guard (for now) Kevin Porter Jr., and reserve 3-and-D forward Taurean Prince due to injury. Giannis' little brother, Alex, will be putting in reps with the Bucks' NBAGL affiliate in Oshkosh, the Wisconsin Herd.

Injury Update: Kyle Kuzma (Illness) is questionable for tonight’s game vs. Detroit. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 22, 2025

Per the team, newly-minted starting small forward Kyle Kuzma has seen his status demoted to questionable ahead of the Pistons clash.

This story will be updated...