Cavaliers Offseason Preview: Donovan Mitchell Decision, James Harden Extension, Giannis Trade Speculation

The Cavaliers fell one step short of the NBA Finals in 2026, as they fell to the Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals on Monday night. While it was a disappointing end to the season, it was a successful campaign in Cleveland that showed the franchise is a legitimate contender. That said, this offseason could get complicated.

During the 2025–26 season, the Cavs finished as the fourth seed in the East with a 52–30 record. They went seven games against both the Raptors and top-seeded Pistons to reach the conference finals, where they Knicks dominated them.

A trade deadline move helped give Cleveland a boost, as it sent Darius Garland and a second-round pick to the Clippers in exchange for James Harden. After the deal, Harden averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists as the backcourt wingman for Donovan Mitchell. Clearly, something in that pairing worked, as the Cavs were able to reach the conference finals for the first time since 2018.

Cleveland has some decisions to make this summer related to both Mitchell and Harden, while their frontcourt is about to get a whole lot more expensive. Evan Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 blocks per game this season, and continues to be a cornerstone piece. He’ll be in the second season of a five-year, $269.1 million extension during the 2026–27 campaign. Fellow big man Jarrett Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 blocks per game and will be entering the first season of a three-year, $90.7 million extension. That’s a lot of money for two big men, especially with Mitchell and Harden both set to make a combined $92 million.

Big decisions loom, as the team already has $221.8 million committed for next season, putting them above the second apron. What follows is a preview of what their offseason will look like.

Cavaliers’ 2026 free agents

James Harden has a player option worth $42.3 million for the 2026–27 season. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Cavs face some interesting decisions this summer. They are far over the salary cap so adding externally will be incredibly difficult. Harden, who was acquired from the Clippers at the trade deadline, is likely in line for an extension. He holds a player option for $42.3 million next season, but Cleveland is almost certain to work out a multiyear deal with the former MVP.

Outside of that, Dean Wade is the most important rotation player hitting free agency. The 29-year-old has spent his entire seven-year career with the Cavs and set a career-high in minutes per game this season at 22.3. His 38 starts were also a career best mark. He'd be tough to lose, but the money may not be there to keep him.

Here’s a look at the entire list of Cleveland’s free agents this offseason.

Unrestricted free agents

Dean Wade

Larry Nance Jr.

Thomas Bryant

Keon Ellis

Restricted free agents

Olivier Sarr (two-way)

Player option

James Harden

Club option

Craig Porter Jr.

Draft assets

The Cavs do own a first-round pick this year, but it isn’t their own. They would have originally had the No. 23 pick, but at the trade deadline last year, they acquired De’Andre Hunter from the Hawks in exchange for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, a first-round pick swap in 2026, another first-round pick swap in ’28, and second-round picks in ’27, ‘29 and ‘31. Here's where it gets even more complicated. The pick Cleveland acquired from the Hawks initially belonged to the Spurs. In June 2022, Atlanta acquired Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale from San Antonio in exchange for Danilo Gallinari, first-round picks in 2023, ‘25 and ‘27, and the right to swap first-rounders in ‘26. So the Spurs are getting the Hawks' pick at No. 20, the Hawks will get No. 23 and the Cavs will have the 29th pick.

Got all that?

Cleveland doesn’t have a second-rounder as a result of the Harden trade.

Donovan Mitchell extension talks and Giannis Antetokounmpo trade speculation on the horizon

The Cavaliers could come up in offseason Giannis Antetokounmpo trade talks if they want to make a huge swing ahead of the 2026–27 season. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Mitchell will be eligible for a max extension on July 7, and Cleveland is almost certain to give him one. A four-year, $272 million deal is the likely offer. But if Mitchell waits until next summer, he’d be eligible for the five-year supermax deal at $350 million, as he’ll be at 10 years of NBA service. That could include a no-trade clause as well. We’ll see what Mitchell decides to do.

Harden needs an extension as well. It feels likely that he gets one. Even if it’s a two-year deal, it will provide some security for both parties. Harden will turn 37 this summer, and he’s not going to play forever. There’s a good chance this is the final big deal of his NBA career.

The story that will follow the Cavs all summer until he finds a new home is speculation surrounding a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. Cleveland seems like a natural fit for the two-time MVP. They have the contracts to match money for him and a young, budding star to trade in Mobley. The Cavs have not indicated that they’d be willing to move Mobley, and don’t have full control of many first-rounders moving forward due to a slew of pick swaps.

Trades may be the only way Cleveland can improve this offseason due to the team’s salary restrictions. If they don’t move Mobley, trading Jarrett Allen’s salary may be the best possible move. They’ll also have minimum contracts availabe to them. That’s about it.

There is a lot of money locked into several long-term deals that the franchise will have a difficult time unloading. Mitchell and Mobley are cornerstone guys, and they’re being paid like it. As a result, general manager Mike Gansey will need to get creative to push the Cavs to another level.

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