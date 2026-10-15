Should the Milwaukee Bucks Give Tyler Herro a Contract Extension?

The Milwaukee Bucks are heading into a season that looks a lot different from what fans have been used to over the past decade. Giannis Antetokounmpo is gone, the franchise is rebuilding, and Milwaukee has some tough decisions to make about which players should be part of its future. One of the more interesting situations involves Tyler Herro, who arrived from the Miami Heat in the blockbuster Giannis trade.

Herro is entering the final year of his contract, and there's no question he has value around the league. He's a former All-Star who can score 20-plus points a night, knock down threes and create his own offense. Those aren't easy skills to replace, especially for a Bucks team that could use his scoring ability.

So, should the Bucks try to work out an extension with Herro before the season gets underway, or would they be better off letting him play out his contract and revisiting the situation next summer?

We asked our On SI writers to share their thoughts on what Milwaukee should do with its former All-Star guard.

Eric Jay Santos

"Coming off 20.5 points per game on 48% field-goal shooting last season, Tyler Herro is the closest thing the Bucks have to a franchise star at the moment.

Trying to fill the MVP-sized shoes left by Giannis Antetokounmpo is a daunting task, even more so when you’re the headliner of the trade package that shipped him out. Milwaukee will be fighting an uphill battle in a revamped Eastern Conference, though Herro should be able to secure a long-term deal by matching the impact from his Miami Heat days."

Ti Windisch

"The Bucks will extend Tyler Herro, but probably not for more than another 1-2 years. Herro has clear appeal as a 26-year-old former All-Star on the Bucks and as a Wisconsin native he should help fill seats in Fiserv Forum. That said, the future of Milwaukee’s backcourt should consist of Ryan Rollins and Brayden Burries, and Herro stands firmly in the way of that vision.



The Bucks likely don’t want to lose a talented player entering his prime for nothing in free agency, and Herro seems genuinely enthused about playing in Milwaukee. Unless a trade partner enters the picture by February, it makes some sense for both sides to keep Herro around for a while longer without handing over a huge long-term deal that blocks Rollins and Burries."

Ethan J. Skolnick

"The Bucks are about to learn what the Heat did -- Tyler Herro is a very skilled offensive player but very difficult to evaluate in terms of the compensation he warrants. His core issues (defense and availability) haven't disappeared, and so he can't take up too much of your salary space, or it will hamstrung you in other areas.

With other guards in the pipeline, and contention not possible for a couple of seasons, I expect the Bucks to quietly see if they can get a good return for Herro from a team (Detroit?) that could use his secondary scoring behind a superstar. If that doesn't happen by February, then a short-term deal (maybe a one-year plus a player option) would make sense, in the $30 million per year range, close to his previous contract. The word was he wasn't comfortable with that in Miami, but maybe would be now."