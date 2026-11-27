The Taylor Jenkins era is off to a dreadful start for the Milwaukee Bucks, who are back down to the worst record in the NBA following Wednesday’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets. At 2-17, Milwaukee goes beyond simply being the worst team this season — these Bucks are sporting the worst winning percentage any team has ever had.

The Charlotte Bobcats won 10.6% of the time during their lockout-shortened season in 2011-12 (7-59 record), and the 1972-73 76ers have the worst full season with a 11.0% win rate (9-73 record). Milwaukee has won 10.5% of the time thus far, barely beating out the Bobcats for the bottom spot. To avoid truly historic ineptitude, Milwaukee needs double digit wins this season.

Believe it or not, there are some signs that these Bucks are not that bad. Outside of an ugly two weeks from October 28 to November 11 when Milwaukee got blown out 7 out of 8 times, the Bucks have been competitive in most of the games they’ve played. The Bucks have won 1 of their last 7 games, but all six of those losses were by 10 points or less.

Outside of the Nets game, these have been good teams Milwaukee has been battling with. Atlanta, Miami, Portland, and Philadelphia in particular are some of the best teams in the league thus far, and the Bucks at least managed to make them work for their wins.

The #Bucks are now -3.5 in True Shot Attempt difference per game (26th)

If we remove the ugly 6 games to start November, they're +0.8 per game - which would rank 11th — Justin García 🎙 | @justingarcianba.bsky.social (@JustinGarciaNBA) November 21, 2026

Having good teams on the schedule has been a common occurrence for these Bucks. Per ESPN, Milwaukee has faced the toughest strength of schedule in the Eastern Conference, with all of the rest of the top 10 hardest schedules comprised of teams in the tougher West.

November and December especially are packed with tough games, but thankfully relief is coming. Milwaukee is tied with the Bulls and Knicks in having the sixth-easiest schedule from this point on per Tankathon.

There’s simply more talent on these Bucks than the worst teams in league history. Tyler Herro is nearly back to his All-Star season numbers, posting 22.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game on scorching 39.3% three-point shooting. Herro is also drawing a career-high 4.9 free throws per game, and has capably taken the mantle of the unquestioned lead scorer in Milwaukee.

While they didn’t perform well against the Nets, Milwaukee’s young players have been a huge positive this season as well. Brayden Burries especially has shined lately, but Nate Ament, Kasparas Jakucionis, and Kel’el Ware have all shown they can make a real impact in the NBA at various points this season. Burries, Ament, and Ware were all part of the lineup that snapped the Bucks long losing streak with a win in Toronto on Monday.

Burries and Ament earning closing time minutes is awesome. Burries especially was great but those guys haven’t been spoonfed opportunities, they’ve gone out and taken them and helped get the win tonight.



Tyler Herro was awesome again tonight. Earning the franchise player nod. — Ti Windisch (@TiWindisch) November 24, 2026

Between young players continuing to grow and improve their games and an easier schedule, the Bucks will find themselves winning more of the games they’ve come up just short in over the first month of the season.



Milwaukee has been relatively lucky with injuries, but that might not change throughout the season. The Bucks are an extremely young roster, and will probably continue to be an opponent other teams hold players out against expecting a win either way.

I wouldn’t invest in 2027 Milwaukee Bucks playoff tickets or anything, but at the same time do expect these Bucks to continue to gel and compete under Jenkins. More wins are coming to Milwaukee in the near future — at least enough to avoid making the wrong kind of history.