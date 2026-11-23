The future of Tyler Herro with the Milwaukee Bucks remains uncertain. When he was acquired from the Miami Heat during the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, Herro was excited for a bigger role and to return to his hometown of Milwaukee, even with whispers of being potentially moved to get more assets for the rebuild.

Herro slipped past the talks, for now at least, and as expected, he’s been leading the way for the Bucks, averaging 21.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 45% from the field and 38% from the 3-point line.

Though this year only ranks fifth for average field goal attempts per game of his eight-year career, the opportunities to display his scoring ability have shown themselves, as he recorded a career-high 50 points against the Philadelphia 76ers this past weekend.

Even with his play to start the year and his historic performance, no one knows how the future will unfold. With the Bucks being 1-16, the decision to trade him has become more apparent, as this season does not look like it’s going to be a good one for Milwaukee.

The Bucks and Clippers are expected to be open to hearing offers for virtually any of their players entering the trade deadline, per @BrettSiegelNBA



(https://t.co/qUoNVljEA2) pic.twitter.com/KjMFE5BNEY — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) November 13, 2026

Herro is the only player with consistent scoring production and experience, so if the Bucks decide to move on from him, then they’ll be left with young players without a lot of experience. Brayden Burries, Kasparas Jakučionis and Nate Ament have been trending in the right direction, so throwing them into the fire isn’t necessarily bad, especially if Milwaukee can get value for Herro, but outside of those three and Kel'el Ware, there aren't that many promising young pieces.

However, the Bucks could potentially be in an even worse spot with the Gary Trent Jr. situation. As the investigation continues, it’s looking more like Milwaukee could be proven guilty of cap circumvention, and if so, they could face an even stronger punishment than the Los Angeles Clippers did with Kawhi Leonard.

Brian Windhorst on the NBA's investigation of Gary Trent Jr.'s $64M free agent deal with the Bucks:



"I'll just put it this way. Everybody in the league expects a guilty finding. If that doesn't happen, it will be an upset."pic.twitter.com/08EBQ5z3dc — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 11, 2026

That punishment was being stripped of five consecutive first-round draft picks, a $30 million fine, suspensions for executives and more have put the Clippers in a deep hole that will make it tremendously hard to get out of for the future. The Bucks already have a lack of picks from previous trades, so if found guilty, they will be out of any major building blocks from the NBA Draft to help them overcome the post-Antetokounmpo era.

That’s where Herro comes into play. They can choose to trade him and get picks in return from a contending team in need of a scorer, or keep him since Milwaukee could possibly be without multiple draft picks for the foreseeable future with no clear direction besides the young players currently on the team.

The Bucks have never been much of a free agency-oriented team, and have mostly relied on the draft and trades, so the chances that players are lining up to play in Milwaukee are relatively low. Of course, having a player like Antetokounmpo made things easier in terms of structuring a team around a player, but outside of him and this year, Milwaukee has not been a good drafting team.

With the lack of picks, and not being an aggressive free agency team, the Bucks have their hands tied and will have to find a way to recover after the potential catastrophic results of the Trent deal.

Herro could be a part of the future with him expressing his thoughts about being back home, but the next part would be giving him a contract extension. He’s in the final year of his expiring contract and could be in for a big payday when the time arrives. When contract talks appeared in July, Herro wasn’t worried about it and just enjoyed playing for his childhood team.

“I’m happy where I’m at now,” Herro said in an article for The Athletic. “If I literally had to pick another team in the league to play for, it would be Milwaukee. I’m super excited to be in Milwaukee. Fresh start for everyone — the organization, myself — and we’re really gonna hit it home.”

Though the organization The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to extend two players for next season for Herro.

A Bucks front office executive said the organization hopes to reach extensions with Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. per @KeithSmithNBA https://t.co/7AGe1YA6Rm — nbatradecenter (@nbatradecenter1) July 23, 2026

“That’s something we’ll talk about with his reps. We’d love to get something done, provided it makes sense for both Tyler and us,” a Bucks front office executive said.

If Herro decides to test free agency as an unrestricted free agent, he could be in for a rude awakening. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon stated on The Hoop Collective podcast that Herro’s free agency expectations and teams around the league have a pretty significant gap, and teams view him as more of a bench piece.

“I think the majority of the league sees Tyler Herro ideally as a bench bucket getter — and I don’t think he would like to hear that.”



- Tim Macmahon pic.twitter.com/hNQHupejku — NBABase (@TheNBABase) November 23, 2026

“I think there's probably going to be a pretty significant difference between what Tyler Herro wants in free agency and where the majority of the league sees him. Honestly, I think the majority of the league sees Tyler Herro ideally as a bench bucket getter, and I don't think that he would like to hear that.”

Herro spent most of his time coming off the bench in Miami, and if he continues to put up solid, efficient numbers after a year as a starter, I’m not sure how excited he would be to return as a bench player. If teams do view him as a “bench bucket getter,” then it’s going to be reciprocated in his contract.

With the Bucks expressing interest in getting something done with Herro long term, and given that he enjoys Milwaukee and the league views him well, it may be in both teams' best interest to keep him rather than trade him.