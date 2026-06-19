The most recent report from Jake Fischer is that the Bucks who hold the number 10 overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft have indicated that Nate Ament will be a target this June. Taylor Jenkins (Head Coach), Jon Horst (general manager) and others went to visit Ament in New York during the pre-draft process according to Fischer.

While the Bucks continue navigating Giannis Antetokounmpo trade talks, Milwaukee, currently picking No. 10, seems to have emerged as Nate Ament’s floor.



A Bucks contingent of Jon Horst, Taylor Jenkins, and others visited Ament in New York during this pre-draft process. And… https://t.co/X6coadIVn2 — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 18, 2026

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) tries to protect the ball while defended by Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey (3) during an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 college basketball game at the United Center in Chicago on March 27, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nate Ament

Scouting Snapshot: Nate Ament

1) Stats

HT: 6’10”

· WT: 211lbs

· Age: 19.53

· PPG: 16.7

· REB: 6.3

· AST: 2.3

· TO: 2.3

· 3PT: 33.3%

· FG: 39.9%

· FT: 79.0

· USG: 29%

2) Draft Profile Strengths

· Good feel for drawing fouls. He has a 57.8% free throw rate

· Great positional size

· Good passer

· Good form on his jumper

3) Development Areas

· Core Strength

· Limited vertical athlete

· Poor shooting percentages

· Difficult time finding where to get his shots

· Poor separator

· Poor tough shot maker

· Poor lateral agility

· Lack of lift on his jumper

4) Fit & Opportunity

Ament is an upside swing in a deep draft filled with ready to play contributing players. He isn’t shifty enough to create separation. He doesn’t have enough burst to take advantage of space created off screens. He struggles with his back to the basket and off the bounce. He is a tall, small forward with poor shooting percentages. He has good form so this can develop and improve with more ball handlers and playmakers around him. He shouldn’t be expected to reboot the franchise on his own. He could be a piece down the road but has major boom or bust potential.

Does this pick make sense?

Jon Horst is trying to reboot the franchise into a new era once he successfully trades away his disgruntled megastar Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has a horrendous track record of drafting players that do not stick in the league longer than 2.5 years. His last draft pick is on his third team in under 2 years. This history in mind taking a gamble on a prospect who many thought would return to college seems to be a serious error.

There are so many other prospects I would rather rebuild around at pick 10 than Nate Ament. You can have an elite point guard still sitting there. This is the deepest point guard draft in a very long time. Ebuka Okorie, Labaron Philon and Christian Anderson could all be available. I like what Ryan Rollins did last year but it should not stop you from adding one of these guys. They all bring three-point shooting, ball handling and play making in their own way.

The big guys left on the board are going to be needed in this new landscape if you are trying to compete in the Victor Wembenyama era. Morez Johnson Jr should be rated higher than Nate Ament. He is 6’10, 251 pounds. He can defend all five positions with elite switch ability for a man his size. There are several other Bigs I would consider as well. Chris Cenac Jr, Aday Mara and you could even take an upside swing on Jayden Quaintance.

Let’s say the team believes in its guard play so much that it doesn’t value any of these point guards. Cameron Carr from Baylor has a more ready to play game on the wing than Ament. He is 6’5 with a 7’ wingspan. You pair that with excellent form on his jump shot and the percentages to back it up. At 21 years old he has plenty of upside and talent.

Jon Horst will have the final decision at the end of the day. He may take a gamble on Ament but with a draft history like his, the smart money is on the other prospects not named Ament.

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