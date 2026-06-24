The Milwaukee Bucks selected Nate Ament with the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft -- a pick they received as a result of agreeing to a deal with the Miami Heat for 11-time All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ament had to wear a Heat hat on stage, but he won't be wearing that long.

Even the NBA commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged the obvious, saying the pick was going to Milwaukee; it won't become official until at least July 6th. Ament was the second player in the top 13 taken by the Bucks -- Brayden Burries, a guard from Arizona, was taken with Milwaukee's original pick of No. 10.

Adam Silver announces Heat trading Ament to Bucks "in trade to be announced later." Deal can be announced July 6. Heat can give Giannis 4 year, $275 M extension exactly 6 months after that.... Bucks getting many calls on the 4 Heat players sent to Milwaukee, per Shams. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 24, 2026

Ament, a 6’10 forward from the University of Tennessee, will join a frontcourt that currently features veterans Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma, though both are candidates to be dealt. Milwaukee also will be acquiring Kel'el Ware from the Heat, after Ware showed potential as a shooter and vertical threat his first two seasons.

They may get some chances to play together, as Ament brings a huge standing reach at 9’1.5”. He averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He also averaged 7.1 free throw attempts per game, a skill that may translate to the next level.

His Game

Ament brings size to the Bucks revamped roster. He is supposed to bring shooting. He has NBA skills of using angles and pump fakes to draw fouls. He rebounds well for a projected wing type player. He is a great teammate and has lots of room to grow.

Ament is just scratching the surface of his potential. He is going to need some time to develop as he has nice form but wasn’t effective in college. He struggles to create separation on ball and off ball. He does use his size to shoot over the defense that he can’t shake but it led to poor contested shots. He shot a poultry 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from deep.

Nate is a smart player and will move the ball but doesn’t create well for others. He does get to the free line and converts 79% of the time.

His biggest struggle besides getting open is going to be on the defensive end. Nate isn’t physical or a vertical athlete. His lateral agility is lacking in both offense and defense. Nate will have to improve defensively and iron out his shooting stroke to make it in the NBA.

Jon Horst lucked out by getting Bradyen Burries to fall in his lap at pick 10 but really took the riskiest prospect in the draft in Nate Ament.