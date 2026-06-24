Bucks select Brayden Burries with the No. 10 overall pick

The Milwaukee Bucks have selected Brayden Burries from Arizona with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The pick was the Bucks' original slot. They also have the 13th pick, as a result of the trade of Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat that is expected to become official on July 6.

Burries, a California native, averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists, while shooting 49.1% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point line in his one season with the Wildcats.

Burries becomes the first top-10 pick for Milwaukee since 2016 where the Bucks selected Thon Maker also with the 10th pick. Ideally this one will go better than that one; Milwaukee has had a bad run of draft decisions over the past decade, which was one reasons that the roster cratered around Antetokounmpo. (Ryan Kaminski of OnSI wrote recently about Burries' attributes and why he was the right choice if available.)

This addition will get a prime opportunity to prove that he's different as the Bucks are in the midst of a rebuild.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) shoots against Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

As a freshman, he led the the team in scoring and help lead Arizona to the Final Four for the first time since 2001 and finished the season with a record of 36-3. He showed himself to be a three-level scorer who is poised as a playmaker.

He can efficiently create his own shot, shoot the ball from deep, can set up his teammates and posses great speed with the ball.

One of his best features on the court his his quick hands and defensive ability. At 6-foot-4, he's extremely athletic and uses hands effectively as a defender who can guard positions 1-3.

In his time with the Wildcats, he made All-American honors, All-Big 12 First Team, and was named the Arizona Newcomer of the Year.

Burries joins what is currently a crowded guard room that also includes former All-Star Tyler Herro and second-year point guard Kasparas Jakucionis, the 20th pick in the 2025 draft. Those two join last season's positive surprise Ryan Rollins, as well as Kevin Porter Jr.

It's not known for sure if Herro will be kept. He might be moved for future compensation, which would clear even more playing time for Burries. Otherwise, you may see them get some run in the backcourt together. Milwaukee will need all the scoring it can get, as it tries to make up for Giannis's absence, as well as the subtraction of veteran Bobby Portis, who is also slated to go to Miami.