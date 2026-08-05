The Biggest Question the Milwaukee Bucks Still Haven't Answered This Offseason

The Milwaukee Bucks front office made one of the hardest decisions early into the offseason when they decided to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee decided to bite the bullet and trade the 2021 NBA Finals MVP to the Miami Heat. The Bucks realized the window to win a championship with Antetokounmpo closed and after a 32-50 season, it was the final straw.

A decision that was not easy to make, but one that had to happen. Five years ago, Milwaukee constructed a championship roster, and just defeated the Phoenix Suns to secure their second championship behind a 50-point performance from Antetokounmpo.

However, after a combination of early playoff exits, big moves and injuries, the championship winning roster had slowly deteriorated, and the Bucks found themselves in an unfamiliar territory in over an decade.

Rightfully, Milwaukee wanted to start fresh and go into a different direction that would put them in a better position for the future. The Bucks answered multiple questions by trading Antetokounmpo and drafting Brayden Burries and Nate Ament in the NBA Draft. But there's still another question that the franchise still haven't answered this season.

What is the plan for Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner?

The Bucks have gotten younger and made two draft selections this year, but with Turner and Kuzma on the roster, there's no clear path of what they're role is going to be for next season.

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) drives for the basket in front of Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turner came off one of the worst seasons of his 11-year career averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. The center still remained as one of the top shot blockers in the NBA, and a consistent 3-point shooter as he shot 38.3% from the 3-point line, but his role becomes less clear after acquiring Kel'el Ware from Miami.

Ware is only 21 years old and is expected to be a foundational piece at the center position for Milwaukee''s future. His development will be crucial but if turner remains on the roster, it's hard to know how large of a role Ware will have if he's going to be the back up for Turner.

Having two centers can give the Bucks a nice duo of centers who can protect the rim and stretch the floor, but after trading Antetokounmpo, it questions the direction of a rebuild that Milwaukee is going towards.

His contract also plays a big role to why no additional move has been made as he still has three years and roughly $84 million remaining off the four-year, $108.9 million he signed with the Bucks a year ago.

It's hard to find other teams who still value Turner after a disapointing year and can match his salary in a potential trade.

Apr 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) takes a shot against Boston Celtics forward Luka Garza (52) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kuzma's situation is similar, but what helps is the fact that he's on an expiring contract worth roughly $20 million making him an easier trade piece compared to Turner.

When he was brought to Milwaukee in the trade that sent Khris Middleton to Washington, it's been an underwhelming tenure for both sides. While he's averaged 13.5 points in his time with the Bucks, and even improved his efficiency this past season, his fit with the team has not meshed.

Hoping to provide a scorer option to replace Middleton, his role changed to a rotational, 3-and-D piece as Milwaukee tried to find a role for him.

The Bucks acquired Jaime Jaquez Jr., Ament in the draft and re-signed Ousmane Dieng giving them a trio of forwards on their roster. Jaquez Jr. will most likely start, while Ament and Dieng are two young guys looking to develop more as time goes on.

Then you have a 31-year old Kuzma who's on an expiring deal and his play didn't necessarily translate to impactful minutes on the court.

The Bucks have shown interest in trading both players, and during June, NBA Insider Jake Fischer reported that Turner and Kuzma were available.

Here’s the full clip from Fischer on Herro, Myles, & Kuzma:



“Myles Turner is available. The Bucks are definitely working through and trying to asses the trade market for all of Tyler Herro, Myles Turner, Kyle Kuzma” pic.twitter.com/CiDyocIPLk — Bucks Breakdown (@Bucks_Breakdown) June 26, 2026

Though both of them have been in trade conservations, the Bucks have not yet found a possible suitor to trade them to, leaving a big question mark for their roles for next season.

The veteran presence of those two would be helpful for such an young team and Milwaukee doesn't have to move on from them, but the Bucks have to decide if they're going to be a part of the long term future or not.

Milwaukee has younger players who can take over for Kuzma and Turner, but as the offseason continues the Bucks need to answer the question of what they are going to do with them heading into next season if they're still on the roster by opening night.