The Milwaukee Bucks are entering a new era following the blockbuster trade that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat. In return, Milwaukee acquired Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakucionis, giving the franchise a new foundation to build around.

With Myles Turner, Kyle Kuzma, Kevin Porter Jr., and Ryan Rollins also in the mix, head coach Taylor Jenkins has several options as he looks to establish the team's identity. Which players give the Bucks the best chance to compete, and what should Milwaukee's starting lineup look like heading into the 2026-27 NBA season?

First five of the preseason. pic.twitter.com/8VYFsOt7HC — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 5, 2026

The unit the Bucks rolled out to open the preseason has a strong chance of being their regular season group, at least to start. Ryan Rollins, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kyle Kuzma, and Myles Turner.

And this is what I think the Bucks should roll out to start the season. With so many options, the lineup is going to be under a constant shuffle until Milwaukee finds the right lineup, and this lineup gives the Bucks good flexibility, especially coming off the bench. This would enable Brayden Burries and Kevin Porter Jr. to run the bench unit, with Kel'el Ware anchoring the paint, Nate Ament running the wing, and others filling in.

Milwaukee then runs into some problems because they still have to find minutes for Jericho Sims, Ousmane Dieng, Jakucionis, Pete Nance, AJ Green, and Gary Trent Jr. In the right world the Bucks find a trade partner for Kyle Kuzma and one of their guards, enabling everyone to slide up a slot in the rotation.

Should this be the lineup Milwaukee rolls out to start the year it will be effective, and it will give them the best chance to win, at least for now.

Now for the opinions from others here OnSi.

Tre Allen

Oct 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Kel'el Ware (9) walks off the court during the second half of a preseason game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Bucks are in an interesting spot when it comes to their starting lineup. The lineup of Rollins, Herro, Jaquez Jr, Kuzma and Turner was the projected lineup after the Giannis trade but after watching them in the first preseason game Kuzma didn’t provide the same production as Kel’el Ware did in the second game. The problem with starting with Ware and Turner is that the depth for the center position gets complicated with Sims being the only true center. However, the goal is to win games so the lineup that includes Ware over Kuzma gives the Bucks the best chance to start the game with two stetch 7-footers."

Ethan Skolnick

Oct 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) moves past Milwaukee Bucks forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half of a preseason game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"This question should have a much different answer by the All-Star break, if all goes well at the trade deadline. Ryan Rollins and Tyler Herro are the right backcourt for now, but if the Bucks get the right offer for Herro by the deadline, and aren't keen on extending him, then that might open a path for Brayden Burries or Kasparas Jakucionis to join Rollins. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is really the only option at small forward, even if he was better off the bench last season. Up front, Kel'el Ware needs to start somewhere, either at center or power forward. For now, it can be power forward, simply to allow Myles Turner to improve his trade value at center. There's no reason for Kyle Kuzma to start; he's an expiring contract, that will be more valuable than anything he shows on the floor."