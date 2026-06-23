The Milwaukee Bucks could still be looking to make moves with players on their current roster.

Now that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis have both been traded to the Miami Heat, all eyes now turn to two players in Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma, as the Bucks are slated to pick 10th and 13th Tuesday night in the 2026 NBA Draft.

In an article written by Senior NBA Insider, Michael Scotto for HoopsHype, he stated that the Bucks are looking at Turner and Kuzma as possible trade candidates in his story about NBA intel around the league. This is happening as the Bucks will figure out how to slot all the players they got from the Heat for Giannis.

"With Antetokounmpo and Portis gone, all eyes turn to holdovers Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma as trade candidates for the Bucks," Scotto said. "Turner has always known that if Antetokounmpo was ever traded, he’d be a strong trade candidate, HoopsHype has learned."

That possibility could be approaching now that Antetokounmpo and Portis are officially gone. Turner is 30 years old and is still owed $83.55 million, including a player option for the 2028-29 season.

Coming off a season in which he averaged the second-fewest points per game of his career at 11.9 points, and shot a career-low 44% from the field, it's possible that the Bucks could look to move from Turner and trade him to a team that's in need of a center.

Scotto pointed out that during his time with the Indiana Pacers, teams such as the Hornets, Pelicans and Lakers were all linked to him at sometime in his career and recently the Boston Celtics.

"During his Pacers tenure, Turner was linked to the Hornets, Pelicans, and Lakers in trade rumors at various points," Scotto said. "Those teams could all make sense now, and possibly the Celtics."

Turner is a center than can stretch floor in year where he posted a percentage of 38.3% from the 3-point line, and posses the skill to protect the rim. He led the league in blocks twice in 2019 and 2021, and finished seventh in the league this past season

A scorer on his final year

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) during warmups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

As for Kuzma, he was acquired from the Washington Wizards in 2025 in exchange for former Milwaukee players Khris Middleton and AJ Johnson.

He's coming off a year where he averaged 13 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in his second season with the Bucks, while shooting a career-high 49.2% from the field. He's currently on a expiring $19.4 million contract which makes a possible trade candidate.

Kuzma was originally linked to be involved in a potential trade with Antetokounmpo, but as we saw yesterday, that was not the case. When made aware of the report, he expressed his thoughts about being a "throw-in."

Since when is a 6’9 wing who plays any role you ask, guards 1–5, shot almost 50% from the field and cares about defense a ‘throw‑in’? lol https://t.co/11Jd5D54Vu — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 22, 2026

As the NBA Draft takes place tonight and with potential trades always on the board, keep an eye open on the Bucks to make a possible move.

Or two.

The reshaping is in progress, and will be for some time.