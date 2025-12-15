The future of the Milwaukee Bucks is in the balance and in hangs in the hands of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

But for different reasons than it used to. Before Giannis was set to lead Milwaukee through the Eastern Conference, something he has done before, bring Milwaukee it's second championship in 2021.

Since then, it's been downhill for Milwaukee, and it appears the end is near for Giannis in this city.

Which brings the Bucks future to the potential returns in his potential trade, and three of the potential best packages in the NBA appear out of the race for Giannis.

The Potential Elimination of Three Destinations

In the latest rendition of the Stein Line, Marc Stein had this to say regarding the future of Giannis

Antetokounmpo.

“There is a growing belief among trade-trackers that San Antonio & Houston, like Oklahoma City, do not plan to join the chase for Giannis even if the Bucks do consider in-season proposals for their two-time MVP. All three teams, as you can imagine, like what they have going.” Marc Stein

The Rockets and Spurs are NOT expected to join the chase for Giannis Antetokounmpo if the Bucks decide to consider trading him, per @TheSteinLine



pic.twitter.com/ozWtgNOuU3 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) December 15, 2025

So while many are expected to be in pursuit of Giannis, three of the teams with favorable assets (specifically the Spurs and Thunder) are potentially out of the race.

Eliminating three of the West's best squads moves the focus back East where the Miami Heat and New York Knicks are already seen as heavy favorites for Antetokounmpo.

Chris Haynes has said that he has personally talked with Giannis and laid out some things that could play some factors in Giannis's future destination.

"Somewhere that is sunny."

"Somewhere that he can compete."

KOC and Chris Haynes on his report Giannis would want "sun" and "Be in big market"



KOC: Is seeing sun above big market or below big market



Haynes: probably be above big market



KOC: Does San Antonio count as sunny? Or the Heat?



Haynes: That would count, I don't know if San… pic.twitter.com/YGJT9Grxit — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) December 15, 2025

Milwaukee Still Needs a Good Return

This once again narrows the list of homes to Giannis to the mid to upper echolon of NBA teams.

But for the Bucks, it is most important to get back a good return. While getting Giannis where he wants to go could be a priority, so is Milwaukee's needs.

Milwaukee has to get young promising stars in return. Milwaukee has to get draft assets, and if any veterans are involved, they need to be on expiring's so Milwaukee can move on from all this money.

While the league won't get to see pairings like Giannis with Wemby, Durant, or SGA, the Bucks also miss out on potential returns like Stephon Castle, Alperen Sengun, Chet Holmgren, or the plethora of draft picks that Oklahoma City owns.

Whether Giannis is traded or not is still a mystery, but it is starting to look inevitable.