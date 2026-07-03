The NBA Summer League is a great opportunity for teams to watch the young talent that they have drafted and signed in a competitive environment.

Players get the chance to show off their skills, gain professional basketball experience and make an good first impression for their organization. Teams can evaluate their talent, and find cheap options with good potential to build their roster.

While eyes are going to be on players such as No. 10 pick Brayden Burries, and expect No. 13 pick Nate Ament and Kasparas Jakučionis once the trade with the Miami Heat will be become official on July 6, there's another player who Bucks fans should keep an look out.

Listed wearing No. 23 is Bogoljub Marković, who was drafted by Milwaukee with the No. 47 pick in 2025 NBA Draft from Serbia.

Summer squad for Sacramento is set. pic.twitter.com/vGC3VIc1fF — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 2, 2026

He spent his time playing with Mega Basket in the Serbia Adriatic League (ABA). In his first full season with Mega Basket in the 2024-25 season, Markovic was named the Adriatic Basketball Association Best Young Player and received ABA Player of the Month honors twice.

He averaged 13.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, while shooting 53.8% from the field. Markovic showed flashes in his first season but caught the eyes of many this past season.

Markovic was recently named the league's MVP for the 2025-26 season where he averaged, 18.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 blocks per game.

After being stashed for a year, it was announced on Wednesday that the Bucks signed the 6-foot-11 forward to a four-year, $9.3 million deal that includes a team option in the final season. He'll be making his second appearance in the Summer League as he played for Milwaukee last year.

It’s a four-year, $9.3 million deal with a team option in the final season. https://t.co/yd8fOlOkyP — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) July 1, 2026

Markovic is an forward who possess great mobility and athleticism for someone of his size. He runs the floor and often scores in transition with him pushing the ball down the court.

He has great footwork especially when he's aggressive going to the basket or down low in the post. He scores well in the post, finishing around the rim, but also has a smooth shot where can knock down open threes and be used in the pick-and-roll.

When he's not scoring, he can find his open teammates on cuts and double-teams with his great court vision.

The Bucks have already locked down Markovic for the next four years, and bringing professional experience and as well an league MVP to the roster, it's going to be interesting to see what he can do for Milwaukee.