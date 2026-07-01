At the end of the day, the NBA is a buisnness.

Teams around the league do whatever it takes to put themselves in the best position possible to compete for one goal; to win a championship.

And once the New York Knicks brought home the 2026 NBA Finals, this offseason has already been an eventful one.

Of course, probably the biggest move this summer was the trade that sent former Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat.

As a result, there has already been a ripple effect around with other teams trading for stars, hoping it can get them closer to a championship. The Minnesota Timberwolves traded for LaMelo Ball to pair with Anthony Edwards, and the Portland Trailblazers acquired Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies.

While our minds instantly goes to the superstar, we forget about the pieces that were acquired in exchange for them. One of those pieces that Bucks got for Antetokounmpo was guard Kasparas Jakučionis.

Jakučionis was drafted with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Heat. The Lithuanian appeared in 53 games in first season for Miami where he averaged 6.2 points and shot 42.3% from the 3-point line.

It was solid showing for the 19-year-old in his rookie season and as his career is now underway, Milwaukee is hoping that he can develop into something special.

The Heat already think that Jakučionis can do just that. When it came to negations for Antetokounmpo, Miami was hesitant to pull the trigger and tried to swap out Jakučionis for Davion Mitchell, but the Bucks declined.

The Heat attempted to substitute Davion Mitchell into the Giannis trade package instead of Kasparas Jakučionis, per @sam_amick.



Milwaukee declined the offer. pic.twitter.com/zTW1pR1xLn — SleeperHeat (@SleeperHeat) June 23, 2026

Milwaukee made it clear that he was a pivotal piece for the future and the Heat eventually added him in the deal.

It seems like the feeling was mutual between Miami and Jakučionis. As he prepares to play for his national team in the FIBA World Cup 2027 European qualifiers, he shared his thoughts following an exhibition game in an article written by Donatas Urbonas for BasketNews.

Giannis trade piece Kasparas Jakucionis opens up about the blockbuster Bucks–Heat deal, admitting the first day "wasn't easy" and that he spent a lot of time thinking about it.



More on BasketNewshttps://t.co/aWFaQ1eZ8O — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) June 28, 2026

"Yeah, the first day definitely wasn't easy," Jakučionis said. "I was thinking about it a lot, but then you realize this is a business and there's only so much you can control. So I'm trying to focus on what I can control, which is putting in the work and becoming a better version of myself every day. I'm not trying to spend too much time thinking about everything else."

Though it's not the easiest being traded in one season, he has instead changed his perspective of the trade and believes it would be good opportunity for him.

"Like I said, the first day was tough because it was the first time in my basketball career that something like this happened to me, being traded without it being my decision. But I don't think it's a bad thing. It's a young organization with a lot of young players, so I think it will be a good situation for me."

The potential for Jakučionis was already on display in his debut against Ukraine where he finished the game recording a double-double with 12 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals in a little over 30 minutes.