When the Milwaukee Bucks made the trade to send Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat, the Bucks acquired one of the more intriguing players in the league in Kel'el Ware.

The 21-year old was drafted No. 15 overall by the Heat in the 2024 NBA Draft, and wrapped up his sophomore season in Miami averaging 11.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

Ware also shot the ball well shooting 53% from the field and 39.5% from the 3-point line on 3.0 attempts per game.

Kel’el Ware holds the highest 3-point percentage by any player 7’0” or taller, shooting 39.5% on 233 total attempts.



(via @UofBasketball)



Can’t wait to see what he does in year 1 with the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/BiZFVT5rMA — SleeperBucks (@SleeperBucksNBA) July 26, 2026

The second-year player will look to add on to his solid season this past year with the Heat by playing a larger role in his first season for the Bucks.

At 7 feet tall, he's one of the few bigs in the league that can both protect the rim and stretch the floor at an high efficiency. He'll join another center who can do both in Myles Turner, giving Milwaukee an unique two-way front court room.

Despite having one of the worst statically seasons of his career in his first year in Milwaukee, Turner still shot 38.3% from the 3-point line on 5.4 attempts per game and averaged 1.6 blocks per game on the defensive end.

Best Clutch 3PT% In The 2025-26 NBA Regular Season (Min. 15 Clutch 3PA):



1. Myles Turner — 62.5%

2. Ryan Rollins — 55.0%

3. VJ Edgecombe — 54.5%

4. Jerami Grant — 50.0%

5. Egor Demin — 47.1%

6. Stephen Curry — 45.5%

7. Donte DiVincenzo — 44.4%

8. Jalen Brunson — 44.4%

9. Jamal… pic.twitter.com/vuhz2LLSVa — Clutch Numbers (@ClutchNumbers) July 27, 2026

Turner has been in multiple trade rumors this offseason and trading away his remaining three-year, $83 million contract would help with cap space for the Bucks. But if they decide to keep him, then they'll have two centers who can both shoot from beyond the arch and block shots at an high level.

Ware and Turner shot the two-highest percentages from the 3-point line among centers, while also ranking inside the top-20 in the league for block shots per game.

Players like Turner, Ware, Victor Wembanyama, Brook Lopez and Chet Holmgren who can do both are rare breeds alone, but to have two players on potentially the same team is something that's not usually seen in the NBA.

A lot of teams construct their rosters by pairing a shooting big man with a traditional interior center to balance the roster.

The championship winning Knicks have one of the best shooting big men in the league in Karl-Anthony Towns and have Mitchell Robinson, a rebounding and shot blocking center as his backup.

The San Antonio Spurs have Luke Kornet for Wembanyama, the Los Angeles Clippers have Yanic Konan Niederhauser for Lopez and Jericho Sims backed up Turner for the Bucks.

In Miami, Ware backed up Bam Adeybayo who even though took 5.5 three-point attempts per game, he only shot 31.7% from the three-point line and is not necessarily known for stretching the floor.

Unlike other NBA teams, Milwaukee wouldn't have to sacrifice floor spacing for rim protection as Ware and Turner can do both.

The Bucks will have the possibility to head into next season with a pair of centers that have a rare combination of rim protection and floor spacing, giving them an unique advantage that not many teams have.