Who is the One Player Who Has to Improve the Most for Milwaukee?

The Milwaukee Bucks are about too entire a crucial time in their franchises history as it appears franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the way out. With a franchise cornerstone on the way out, Milwaukee will receive plenty of high quality assets and players in return, but they still need some internal development.

This year we saw that from Ryan Rollins, who was snubbed for most improved player, and next year they need another player to make that jump.

With Giannis possibly being traded, who knows who will be on the Milwaukee Bucks roster. Milwaukee will get many young assets back who could potentially be the answer for the question who needs to improve the most.

So while the answer to this question may change in a few weeks I am going to go with a current player for now.

One of the thing I like most about Pete Nance is his cutting game. He reads the space pretty well and his timing is always on point to give the ball-handler a passing option.



I've wished the Bucks had a player doing this for years. pic.twitter.com/OkljnINuM6 — All About the Bucks (@All_About_Bucks) April 17, 2026

If Pete Nance could take a big leap, that would be huge for the Milwaukee Bucks' Nance is a 6'9 wing who is fully capable of becoming a solid NBA player. He has the intangibles offensively to be a three-level scorer as showcased by his efficiency numbers, especially in his career best performances.

In the NBA you can never have enough wings, especially those who are physical, athletic, and can play both ways. If Nance takes a leap in year 4 it will help the Bucks immensely, no matter who is on the team.

Now for the opinions of some others in our network.

Ethan J. Skolnick

It's unclear who will be left if the Bucks deal Giannis Antetokounmpo prior to the draft. But let's say they do. And let's say that the highest-upside player they acquire is Kel'el Ware, the 15th pick of the 2024 draft. Then it's him. Ware has shown flashes of Wembanyama quality with the Heat -- the ability to shoot from range and finish over the top. But the inconsistent motor has drawn Erik Spoelstra's ire, and if Spoelstra has had trouble getting the most from Ware every night, it will be interesting to see what Taylor Jenkins can do. Ware isn't lazy; he just drifts. But maybe the trade would be motivating. It will need to be, because the Bucks won't be able to replace Giannis with any one player, but they will need the talented ones to take the next steps.

Tony Mejia

"Kevin Porter Jr. was often Milwaukee's best player during last season's injury-compromised run,but he was still prone to silly miscues and stretches where he failed to get teammates involved. Despite leading the Bucks in assists (7.4), he's got to strike a better balance if he's going to run point, improve his shot selection and become better than a 32 percent 3-point shooter. The tools are there for him to become a nightly triple-double threat and one of the East's most productive guards if Giannis Antetokounmpo is dealt."